It’s been nearly a year since we all started spending a whole lot more time at home, and if you’re like us, your space is probably due for a refresh. And the quickest way to change the entire look of a room or area in your home is by swapping in a new rug. It’s true! You don’t need to invest in new furniture or a sofa (though if you’re going to, check out our favorites here) to completely revamp a lackluster, well-worn area of your home.

Whether you’re looking to revitalize your family room, frame your dining area or enliven your kids’ bedroom, we’ve scoured the internet to find the highest-rated, most reviewed and gorgeous area rugs out there. From chic contemporary options to faux vintage stunners, these rugs will get the job done.

Loloi II Layla Collection Area Rug (starting at $26; amazon.com)

We totally get why this Loloi rug is an Amazon favorite, and it’s simply stunning in person too. Available in 13 colorways (we’re partial to the blue/tangerine) and nine sizes, the polypropylene rug is incredibly soft underfoot and virtually stainproof. Seriously! Simply apply soap and water and blemishes come right up (yes, even red wine). Trust us, this rug will add some serious style wherever it lands.

Kamran Coral Rug (starting at $109; ruggable.com)

It’s hard to scroll through Instagram without stumbling upon a drool-worthy rug from washable brand Ruggable. The Persian-inspired Kamran is a top seller for the site, and we understand why — its soft color palette is sure to brighten any space, whether as a runner in the kitchen or anchoring a family room in a sprawling 9-by-12-foot size.

Looking for something a bit moodier? Fear not — this design comes in darker gray and blue hues too. Oh, and if you do happen to spill some wine or juice on it, simply detach the rug cover from the pad and toss it in the washing machine. Check out our review of Ruggable rugs here.

Hendesi Heriz Abalone Rug (starting at $109; ruggable.com)

Another Ruggable bestseller — it boasts more than 1,500 positive reviews and a 4.8-star rating — is the gorgeous Hendesi Heriz Abalone. Mixing light gray tones with a subtle Persian pattern, the rug will complement the furnishings in any room.

Bodrum Area Rug (starting at $34.12; boutiquerugs.com)

If bright and bold is your thing, then look no further than the Bodrum from Boutique Rugs. With a 4.8-star rating, the rug will make a statement in the best way possible. We love the 0.38-inch high pile, which lends for a plush feel. More to know: It’s available in 12 colorways and 33 sizing options.

Rivet Contemporary Striated Rug (starting at $137.40; amazon.com)

If you’re looking for a tonal rug that’s bursting with textural details, this stunner from Amazon’s home brand Rivet is the way to go. Available in 10 neutral colors — not to mention a few pops of color — the rug features a flat-woven medium pile that is subtly striated with contrasting hues. The result? A clean, modern base to whichever room you’re looking to upgrade.

Chris Loves Julia x Loloi Rosemarie Oriental Sand/Lagoon Area Rug (starting at $46.99; wayfair.com)

To say we were excited when one of our favorite rug producers collaborated with one of our favorite home bloggers is an understatement. Meet Chris Loves Julia x Loloi! While the collection is disappearing fast, you can still snag this Rosemarie style at Wayfair in a slew of sizes and colors. Power-loomed in Egypt with polypropylene and polyester, the rug has a gorgeous, classic pattern and doesn’t shed a bit.

Mistana Lucienne Geometric Gray Area Rug (starting at $30.99; wayfair.com)

There’s a reason this is one of Wayfair’s all-time bestselling rugs — it looks good literally everywhere and it can stand up to even the highest foot traffic. Place it under a sprawling sectional, adjacent to a baby’s crib or under your breakfast table and each space will be immediately brighter and lighter. We love the distressed geometric pattern and the 0.37-inch pile, which is incredibly soft underfoot. More to know: The rug now comes in eight colors and more than 30 size options.

The Curated Nomad Tiffany Bohemian Border Area Rug (starting at $43.12; overstock.com)

The rug that influencers everywhere are currently obsessed with? This striking bohemian beauty that has a clean geometric-patterned border that will mix seamlessly with your existing decor. Durable and well equipped to handle loads of foot traffic, the cream and dark gray rug will surely light up any space it enters, not to mention add a whole lot of gorgeous details. The best part, however, is the sheer amount of sizes it’s available in, from narrow runners to a sprawling 12-by-15-foot rug that will anchor even the biggest of rooms.

Godalming Area Rug (starting at $34.12; boutiquerugs.com)

Mixing two of our favorite rug trends — shag and Moroccan — this beauty from Boutique Rugs is a sure bet for any space that needs a serious dose of boho style. We love the extra-plush pile (it’s a whopping 1.18 inches!) and the cool, braided fringe.

The Gray Barn Dry Creek Braided Reversible Jute Area Rug (starting at $28.85; overstock.com)

You can never go wrong with a natural fiber rug, and this jute option from The Gray Barn is an Overstock favorite, with more than 1,800 5-star reviews. Available in more than two dozen sizes, the braided rug comes in four hues (natural, off-white, black and navy) and can be styled solo or with another rug layered on top. Trust us, this beauty will be right at home in coastal and farmhouse homes alike.

Damali Black & White Rug (starting at $109; ruggable.com)

Minimalist decor lovers can rejoice, because we found the Ruggable option for them. This ultra-chic black-and-white rug, which has more than 700 positive reviews and a 4.8-star rating, is the perfect pairing for simple spaces.

Breakwater Bay Lorelai Area Rug (starting at $34.99; wayfair.com)

Another major rug trend? Chevron patterns. We love this one, which boasts a distressed look and comes in a crisp navy-and-cream hue that will steal the show of any room it enters. The polypropylene composition makes it practically stainproof, and it comes in nearly two dozen size options.

Charlton Home Melvin Area Rug (starting at $38.99; wayfair.com)

Sometimes a crisply patterned area rug is exactly what a room needs, and this one is a Wayfair favorite with more than 7,000 5-star reviews. Available in four hues (slate blue, navy, cream and gray), the ultra-downy rug features a 1.8-inch pile, which ensures it will be the softest spot in your home.

Greyleigh Bridgeton Power Loom Gray Sleek Rug (starting at $26.99; wayfair.com)

For those looking for an utterly chic floor covering, look no further than this modern rug from Wayfair brand Greyleigh. Boasting a lustrous sheen, the rug has an abstract motif that makes stains undetectable, making it a great choice for areas with a lot of foot traffic.

Project 62 Microplush Geo Knitted Area Rug (starting at $129.99; target.com)

Bold? Check. Modern? Check. This rug from Target brand Project 62 checks all our boxes, because in addition to adding dimension to any room, it’s also super cozy and soft, thanks to an extra-thick pile. Available in multiple colors and sizes, the rug is a great choice for modernist design lovers.

Unique Loom Trellis Frieze Area Rug (starting at $14.06; amazon.com)

Geometric patterns are all about clean lines, which is exactly why they make for great rug patterns — and this one is a favorite on Amazon, with more than 7,000 5-star reviews. Available in 13 colorways and dozens of sizes, the rug is ultra durable and easy to clean.

Alexander Home Yosemite Faux Cowhide Area Rug (starting at $108.74; overstock.com)

We can’t all live on the Yellowstone ranch, but we can certainly try to bring the Wyoming lodge vibes into our homes — and this faux cowhide rug will do just that. An Overstock bestseller, this acrylic rug comes in three sizes and is best paired with a nonskid rug pad.

Ashler Faux Fur Beige Rectangle Area Rug (starting at $25.99; amazon.com)

More than 16,000 Amazon shoppers agree that this faux fur area rug is a must-have, and we understand why. At nearly 3 inches thick, the rug is ultra fluffy, guaranteed to instantly add warmth and coziness to any space. Available in 20 colors and 11 sizes, the rug oozes with swanky vibes too.

Smugglers Geo R2-D2 Blue Rug (starting at $124; ruggable.com)

We’re more than a little obsessed with Ruggable’s “Star Wars” collection, which is full of subtly patterned rugs featuring the likes of R2-D2, Corellians, Darth Vader and more. The styles are so subtle, in fact, you could easily place them in your living room or master bedroom. That said, if your kids (or you!) are obsessed with “The Mandalorian” and beyond, they’re going to be equally thrilled with a rug like this one.

Arizona Rug (starting at $119; rugs.com)

Made in India, this handwoven wool rug’s charm is in the details. We love the braided fringe, the raised texture, the fact that it comes in a slew of hues and that the rug is available in eight sizes.

Safavieh Handmade Sandugash Wool Rug (starting at $52.49; overstock.com)

Soothing and soft as can be, this sweet rug from Safavieh is a home run. The raised circular details are a unique touch, and the ombré coloring is perfectly on trend. Available in four hues and eight sizes, the rug will add an elegant style to any room — even a nursery.

Mickey Ombré Blue Rug (starting at $124; ruggable.com)

Disney lovers can and should rejoice over Ruggable’s collection featuring dozens of chic patterns with the iconic silhouettes of Mickey, Minnie and more. We love this playful option, featuring Ben-Day dots that create Mickey’s cute little head. Chic and bright, the machine-washable rug is available in eight sizes.