When it comes to forecasting home design trends, it can be tricky to stay on top of fleeting fads and evolving styles. The year ahead promises to prioritize clean, minimalist spaces that are multifunctional and can be adapted when life throws us curveballs. In 2023, your unique style can shine through, too, in paint palette choices and exquisite range hoods.

It’s important to study up, whether you’re looking to remodel a preexisting abode or to plan your dream house. Getting expert advice goes a long way toward making design dreams come true. Seattle-based Neil Kelly, with a focus on creating welcoming spaces that are aesthetically pleasing and functional as well, is ready to help. Their complimentary consultations launch the process, before connecting clients to some of Washington’s most coveted and skilled designers and contractors. Here are their Top 10 predicted trends, ready to serve as inspiration.

Focus on a welcoming space — with more of a “living room feel” — that encourages people to hang out surrounded by soft textures, comfortable seating, art and indoor plants. Also, tuck away any items that make the kitchen appear cluttered, and install integrated appliances that blend in with the cabinets. “We live in our kitchens,” says Neil Kelly Design Director Barbara Miller. “We always have, but they were traditionally a work zone and now they’re a hybrid work and living space.”

Accept that these days, our homes must provide maximum functionality for family life, and it’s no longer necessary to maintain parts of a home that don’t serve a purpose. “When we were trapped in our houses,” Miller says, “we quickly realized that every square inch mattered. So, we started being smarter and started analyzing how we actually live in these spaces and then designed to fit that exactly.” Added flexibility prepares us for surprise guests as well as unexpected life changes — like remote learning or working. For example, consider adding a one-stop-drop mud-laundry-powder room or a kitchen island that morphs from a food prep station or dining table to a workstation (complete with built-in charging outlets).

Install an eye-catching, anchoring range hood that showcases your unique style. “It’s a focal point, for sure, and it’s about style,” says Miller. “We’re paring down the ornament on the cabinets, we’re paring down the backsplashes — or continuing the countertop with a slab backsplash — so it’s a place to feature some texture or interesting color but still keep all the work surfaces light and bright and easy to work on.” Surrounding cabinets and other elements create symmetry and balance.

Go green

Color trends tend to respond to what’s happening in our world; currently, green proves the most requested paint color for walls and cabinets. “Whenever there’s a stressful time,” Miller says, “we look for those calming environments and natural materials. Green is a restful color that’s also reflective of nature — it’s calming.” The theory of biophilic design dictates that humans find green and other earth tones inherently calming since we biologically crave connections to our natural world.

Prioritize hideaway storage

Homeowners increasingly ask for clever ways to keep clutter out of sight. “This is a continuation of being minimalist but taking it to a new extreme of having nothing on the countertop, if possible,” Miller says. People are leaning toward a clean, crisp look, much like a living room might have, with practical, everyday items hidden. A small appliance “garage” cabinet on the countertop might house the coffee maker and toaster, while butler pantries have reemerged — especially those whose pantry door is hidden within the kitchen cabinets.

Combine closed cabinets and open shelving

Many homeowners are finding a happy compromise when deciding between open shelving and closed upper cabinets. A few items remain on display, while less attractive options stay obscured behind closed doors. “We’re making more space for art and a little bit less space for storage in our kitchens, but being thoughtful about it,” Miller says. “We can have balanced displays on the shelves and then all the ugly things hidden in the cabinets.”

Forget “all-or-nothing” thinking when it comes to lighting. While recessed ceiling options continue to prevail, work zones can also get illuminated by task lighting. Think decorative pendants and sconces that emphasize ambience for any activity; dimmers make adjustments easy, so any space can be more multifunctional.

Design a flexible home office

Work-from-home requirements still create a high demand for residential office spaces.

With multi-functionality in mind, a workspace often gets shared with the kitchen, dining or guest room. “Some of us are returning to work, but we still want to be able to work from home,” Miller says. “The workspace in this home is especially great because kids can do homework there while a parent makes dinner, but it’s also where you can look up recipes or sit down and answer emails.”

Upgrade to two islands

If kitchen square footage allows, entertaining aficionados often choose to add a second island. While one island is reserved for business, the other becomes an entertainment space with bar-like allure. “It’s a gathering space that’s not interfering with the cooking space, and we’re seeing that a lot,” Miller says. “Of course, you can’t have two islands unless you have an enormous kitchen, so it’s an incredible luxury.”

Accommodate beloved pets

Since furry friends become integral family members, why not dedicate specific areas of our home to them? Increasingly, folks incorporate pet-friendly features into the original home design so they aren’t an afterthought or eyesore. “You don’t want to have a beautifully finished kitchen and then boxes of pet food at the end,” Miller says. “We’re building these things in so we can keep that minimal clean look but they’re allowed to live there and have their space. We’re considering the needs of the entire family, pets included.”

