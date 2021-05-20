Originally published on

Tackling clutter in the kitchen can feel overwhelming, but the good news is that many problems — out-of-control food storage containers, impossible-to-grab lids, an overly stuffed refrigerator — can be solved by investing in a few low-cost organizational systems or tools.

With the help of professional organizers Ann Lightfoot, co-founder of Done & Done Home, and Nonnahs Driskill, founding organizer at Get Organized Already!, we picked out 20 top-rated and expert-approved kitchen organizers, all priced under $20.

For cabinets and pantry

mDesign Plastic Organizing Bin With Handles ($14.99, originally $17.98; amazon.com)

Lightfoot loves this basic clear plastic bin — which she calls “one of our versatile essentials” — for organizing in pantries, kitchen cabinets and refrigerators. Opting for clear bins ensures you can see what’s inside, which will help to cut back on food waste and overpurchasing, and the handles make it easy to grab and pull down from a shelf.

Simple Houseware Under-Shelf Baskets, Set of 2 ($15.87; amazon.com)

Cabinet space can be extended to create more storage space by installing an under-shelf basket that hooks over existing, built-in shelves. Just be sure to measure your shelving before purchasing to make sure it will fit your cabinets; this is a general rule to follow when purchasing any sort of organizational system — always measure before you buy!

iDesign Stackable Cabinet Shelf ($16.99; containerstore.com)

Using stacking shelves will double the amount of storage space inside cabinets and pantries. Skip wire-style stacking shelves, which can be unstable, and opt for this stackable shelf set that has a plastic tray top, so you can use it for small things. Bonus! It folds flat for easy storing if you temporarily need use of the entire cabinet for tall or bulky items.

Oxo Good Grips Lazy Susan Turntable (starting at $12.99; amazon.com)

Driskill loves this oversized lazy Susan with its 16-inch diameter for what she calls “that dark hole, aka corner kitchen cabinet.” A turntable is a great way to maximize hard-to-reach storage spaces, making it easier to get what you need when you need it.

Expand-A-Shelf ($11.99; containerstore.com)

“We love using the Expand-A-Shelf when organizing kitchens,” Lightfoot says. The plastic riser-style shelf expands from 14 inches to 27 inches and can hold spices, small canned goods or jars. The genius of the design is its three-tiered shelf, which makes it easier to spot items in the back of a dark or cluttered cabinet.

For lids and food storage

Pullout Lid Organizer ($14.99; containerstore.com)

The lids to pots and pans are oddly shaped and can be difficult to keep organized — and even more difficult when it comes to finding the size you need from a big heap of lids. A lid organizer solves that problem, making it easy to grab for lids when you need them without all the clatter.

YouCopia StoraLid Food Container Lid Organizer (starting at $15.14, originally starting at $15.99; amazon.com)

The trick to making divided storage solutions work is to look for ones that are adjustable so that you can tailor the organizer to fit your specific needs. This organizer will keep food storage lids tidy, and its five adjustable dividers can hold round, rectangular and square container lids up to 9 inches in length or diameter.

Wayfair Basics Wrap Organizer Shelving Rack ($14.25; wayfair.com)

A food wrap organizer is a smart way to store boxes of food storage bags, tin foil and plastic wrap, making them more accessible to reach for when putting away leftovers or making lunch to go. If you’re a big meal prepper, consider investing in one of these stations to streamline your process; it’s a small investment with a big payoff.

For the refrigerator

Cooks Innovations Fridge Mat Can Organizer ($9.99, originally $12.99; amazon.com)

When it comes to in-fridge storage solutions, look for products with small footprints to maximize limited space. This mat-style can organizer provides stability for stacking cans, pyramid-style, without taking up any extra width.

iDesign Fridge Bins Wine Holder ($9.99; containerstore.com)

Driskill suggests buying two or more of this stackable bottle holder “to use in the fridge for wine and water bottles, or in a cabinet for empty water/sports bottles.” The clear plastic design allows you to see what’s stored so you won’t mistake a Chablis for a chardonnay.

Copco Lazy Susan Turntable ($5.99; amazon.com)

Driskill calls this 9-inch lazy Susan “genius” and uses it to store small bottles in cabinets, pantries and especially in the fridge, where the smaller footprint won’t take up as much space as turntables with a larger diameter.

Outus 132-Piece Removable Food Labels Stickers ($7.99, originally $8.99; amazon.com)

If you’re a meal prepper, or if you’re just trying to cut down on food waste, labeling storage containers with the contents and date they were prepared is a crucial element of the process. These easy-to-remove labels won’t stick permanently to your storage containers, and they come with a waterproof pen.

For countertops, drawers and sinks

Expandable Drawer Dividers, Set of 2 ($16.99; containerstore.com)

When it comes to storing utensils in drawers, Driskill likes this set of two expandable drawer dividers. “Keeping kitchen tools separated makes them a little bit easier to find,” she says, and this set allows you to adjust the dividers to accommodate oversized and/or oddly shaped utensils.

Stoneware Tilley Utensil Holder ($13; target.com)

Keeping counters mostly clear is a good rule to follow for an orderly kitchen. But there are some items, like the cooking tools you use most often, that are best kept in a crock on the counter next to your stove so you’ll be able to grab what you need when you need it.

White Storage Bins With Handles (starting at $2.99 each; containerstore.com)

While clear storage bins are generally a good choice, there are times when a bit more privacy is called for. Driskill likes these white plastic storage bins for “use on top shelves for baking ingredients and to corral many bags of snacks, grains, beans or other categories of unruly packaging.”

mDesign Metal Wire Sponge Storage Caddy ($7.99, originally $9.99; amazon.com)

When it comes to sponge holders, always opt for a metal wire caddy over plastic and/or cubbyhole-style models. An open-air caddy will allow sponges to dry faster and more thoroughly when not in use, which will keep them from developing a mildew smell, and metal is less prone to develop mold growth on the caddy itself.

Threshold In-Sink Dish Drying Rack ($12; target.com)

Driskill recommends this dish drying rack for people who have a double sink because, she says, “storing a dish drying rack in your second sink frees up precious kitchen counter space.”

Wall-mounted and hanging storage

Caxxa Adhesive Under-Cabinet Paper Towel Holder ($11.99; amazon.com)

Having a roll of paper towels within reach is critical for quickly wiping up spills. Opt for a wall- or cabinet-mounted paper towel holder to free up counter space without sacrificing convenience.

Fastic Under-Cabinet Utensil Holder ($10.99; amazon.com)

Keeping utensils within arm’s reach makes cooking easier, but if you lack counter space, a utensil crock may not work in your kitchen. This utensil holder turns storage upside down, literally, by mounting to the underside of a cabinet.

Command Broom and Mop Grippers, 2-Pack ($11.66; amazon.com)

Claw-style storage units are designed to grab onto mop or broom handles, allowing you to store them vertically on a wall for easy access. These single-clamp units that stick right onto the wall (without damaging it) are the perfect way to take advantage of a small, unused space to hang a dustpan and broom set.