Father’s Day is June 20, and we’ve got you covered with unique, fun gift ideas for techie dads, outdoorsy dads, faraway dads, traveling dads, Boy Scout dads, king-of-the-grill dads, chef dads, movie-obsessed dads, dad-hat dads, dog dads, and dads obsessed with coffee, whiskey, beer, cigars or all of the above.

Read on for 15 ways to show your love and appreciation, many of which are from right here in Seattle.

1Easylife Metal Meat Claws

Turn your king of the grill into Wolverine with a pair of stainless steel, heat-resistant, wooden-handled bear claws that shred, pull, lift and serve pork, turkey, chicken and brisket in seconds. $25 at amazon.com

Corkcicle Cigar Rest Whiskey Wedge Glass

Surprise the distinguished dad with this classy whiskey tumbler made of Borosilicate glass, complete with a built-in cigar rest, and watch him enjoy his favorite rituals together, in style. $25 at tommybahama.com

MiiR Pourigami

This petite, durable and portable coffee dripper comes from a Seattle-based company and fits in Dad’s back pocket for coffee anywhere, anytime. Great for backpacking and family road trips. $30 at amazon.com

Yeti Crossroads 22″ Luggage

The dad who’s going places (finally!) will appreciate Yeti’s sturdy carry-on, made with rugged TuffSkin Nylon to withstand his adventures. Removable compression straps keep it all together, and mesh interior pocket dividers keep gear visible. Now he’s ready to roll. $350 at yeti.com

Nixplay Smart Digital Picture Frame

Stay connected to a faraway dad or granddad by sending your latest photos and videos straight from your phone to this frame. Available in black, metal or wood, it uses cordless technology so he can hang it on the wall. $159 at amazon.com

Hydro Flask 64 oz. Growler

The first stainless steel growler on the market, this modern take on a flask has a Fresh Carry System that keeps beer carbonated and cold for up to 24 hours. What else do you need to know? $65 at hydroflask.com

LifeStraw Water Filter

Did Dad see you through Boy Scouts? Help him to always be prepared with this lightweight water filter that lets him safely sip straight from a stream or lake without any pumping, squeezing or boiling. $20 at rei.com

Jetboil Flash Cooking System

Boil water in just 100 seconds with this all-in-one cooking system, so Dad can enjoy his coffee and a hot meal in a flash while camping. The speed also conserves fuel — one canister boils a full pot an average of 10 times. $110 at rei.com

Embark Breed + Health Dog DNA Test Kit

Dog dads will get a kick out of this veterinarian-developed dog DNA kit — it’s basically 23andme for pets. Unleash his pooch’s ancestral history and identify breed percentages and health risks. It can even find and connect with canine relatives! On sale for $159 at chewy.com

Limitless Innovations TikiTunes Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker

Light up Dad’s life with this cool, indoor/outdoor, portable speaker that has a tiki-inspired LED light that flickers like a flame. Its six hours of continuous playtime will keep him rocking outside all summer. $40 at bestbuy.com.

Lalo Dad Hat

Celebrate Father’s Day with a hat that literally says “dad,” in a classic navy shade that will match his Levi’s. It comes from an online company of baby basics founded by two new dads. $20 at meetlalo.com.

Panorama Knife Washington Mountains Knife

The mountain is always out when you gift Dad this supersharp universal kitchen knife featuring the elevations of Mount Si, Mount Olympus, Mount St. Helens, Mount Baker, Mount Adams and Mount Rainer on a rust-free surgical steel blade. Handcrafted in Switzerland with a walnut handle. $70 at alair.com and Alair (West Seattle).

“Northwest Know-How: Beer” book

Toast Dad with this brand-new gift book from Seattle’s Sasquatch Books that serves as a crash course to Pacific Northwest beer, from brewing basics and local lore to resident brewers and hot spots. $17 at sasquatchbooks.com and Bartell Drugs

Seek Adventure Co. Wood Grain Fold Wallet

Outdoorsy dads will appreciate this vegetable-tanned leather wallet with the detailed, rustic appearance of wood grain. It’s dyed, cut and stitched by hand and includes two card slots. $55 at sassafras-seattle.com and Sassafras (Belltown).

Cinemood Storyteller Portable Projector & Content Device

Wow Dad with his new favorite travel toy: a tiny, portable, smart projector with a built-in speaker that comes preloaded with a huge digital library and projects a 150-inch picture. And it connects to Wi-Fi so he can download content to watch anytime, anywhere. $349 at nordstrom.com