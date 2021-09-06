With spring and summer on their way out, it’s time to start looking ahead to fall, and one of the best parts of this time of year is cooking with all the great seasonal fruits and vegetables that thrive in these cooler months.

If you’re unsure what’s in season in September or don’t know what to do with the piles of produce-lining grocery store shelves, look no further. Here’s a handy list of some common fruits and vegetables, plus ideas to help you make the most of the season’s bounty.

Apples

Apples are a quintessential fall food. Not only are they a traditional gift for the teacher on the first day back at school, but they also can be cooked into some fall favorites like apple pie or apple crisp or made into a delicious hot cider to warm you up on cool nights.

Blackberries

Berries are like nature’s candy and are a sweet treat you can enjoy without the guilt. Blackberries are delicious on their own if you like a little tartness or can be baked into a cobbler and served with whipped cream for extra decadence.

Broccoli

You may have shied away from broccoli in your younger years, but this iron-packed veggie is great roasted in olive oil or air-fried. Or, if you’d rather cover up the flavor while still getting your vitamin K, make it into broccoli cheese soup.

Cantaloupe and honeydew melons

These last bits of summer flavor mature right as the seasons start to change, making them the perfect snack for those last few hot days. There’s nothing like a cool slice of cantaloupe on a hot late-summer afternoon to cool you down.

Carrots

Carrots are a super versatile veggie with lots of health benefits, including reducing cancer risk and boosting heart and eye health. You can munch them raw with a little dip, slice and roast them, or julienne them into a salad or stir fry.

Cauliflower

Cauliflower is having a serious moment right now as health-conscious eaters everywhere swap it out for all kinds of carbs, from pizza crust to rice. For an impressive vegetarian main dish, roast it whole or slice it into “steaks,” brush with olive oil and spices, and throw it on the grill.

Corn

Sweet corn is a fall favorite for many and can be made easily on the grill alongside any main dish. For a Mexican twist, try making elote by grilling the corn, then spreading on mayonnaise and sprinkling with cotija cheese and cayenne pepper.

Show caption

Eggplant

Eggplant, also called aubergines, are famous for being included in the Italian favorite eggplant Parmesan. This is a delicious way to serve them, but they can also be cubed and roasted in olive oil, mixed with pasta, or even sliced and grilled to be served up in Greek gyros.

Garlic

This flavorful favorite should be a kitchen staple. Saute it with onion on low heat to add flavor to pretty much anything. Or, cut the top off, drizzle it with oil, and roast the whole thing for delicious roasted garlic you can use in a variety of recipes.

Peppers

Peppers are another versatile vegetable that you can add to many different cuisines. Slice them into fajitas or stir fry, or dice them and add to your first chili of the year. Or, just slice and eat them. Red bell peppers are the sweetest and make a delicious snack on their own.

Advertising

Pumpkins

Of course, you can carve pumpkins into a festive jack-o-lantern a little later in the fall, but you can also find a roasting or sugar pumpkin and use it to make your own pie filling. Plus, you can roast the seeds for an extra treat.

Squash

Another quintessential fall favorite, squash comes in many varieties that are good for many different things. Zucchini can be sliced and fried, while butternut squash can be boiled and puréed for a delicious soup. Or, if you’re going the low-carb route, roast a spaghetti squash and swap out its strands for spaghetti topped with marinara.

Just because the summer growing season is coming to an end doesn’t mean that you have to stop eating fresh fruits and vegetables. With a little creativity, you can whip up delicious, fresh dishes that provide a health boost to boot!

Active Aging is presented by Koelsch Communities.

Koelsch Communities has been family owned and operated for three generations. Our continued success is compelled by our founding principles as we strive to serve our residents with respect, dignity and compassion, providing the finest living experiences anywhere.