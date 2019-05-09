An 18-year-old student who was injured in an inflatable incident at a Zillah High School event remained in critical condition as of Thursday.

Kirsten Tackett was one of four students injured when a gust of wind dislodged stakes holding down an inflatable interactive game on the afternoon of May 1.

Tackett received CPR before being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The other three students were treated for minor injuries at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital. Their names and ages have not been released.

Harborview officials said Thursday that Tackett remained in critical condition.

Tackett had her spleen removed and was experiencing brain swelling last week, according to a Facebook post by her mother. Tackett was also placed on full breathing support due to lung damage.

“The last 24 hours had been overall good for Kirsten,” her mom wrote in a Facebook update Thursday morning. “She'(s) still sedated and on (a) ventilator and will be for a while. This helps her brain and lungs rest and heal.”

Days earlier she wrote that the family was coming to terms with “a long recovery journey with good and bad days. But in our hearts we remain optimistic she will recover.”

Tackett was injured when an inflatable at an Associated Student Body event on the Zillah High School football field was uprooted by a sudden gust of wind, according to a statement by the school district.

The inflatable was thrown 10 to 20 feet high in the air and carried at least 240 feet across the football field, according to Zillah Fire Chief Paul Stonemetz.

Video footage of the incident shows a whirlwind of dust lifting the inflatable and flipping it over into a gathering crowd. Police investigations found that proper safety protocol had been followed.

Roughly $19,000 has been raised to help cover Tackett’s medical costs through a GoFundMe campaign.