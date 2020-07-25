After days of intense anxiety and speculation about what the presence of federal agents could mean for Saturday’s Youth Liberation Front-organized protest in Seattle, much of the day’s events recalled strikingly familiar confrontations between protesters and the city’s police force.

Saturday’s protest circled around the same standoff location on Capitol Hill where police met protesters with flash-bang grenades and tear gas in early June. Nearly two months later, police once again used flash bangs and pepper spray on protesters, who had brought umbrellas, gas masks and at least one leaf blower in anticipation of the confrontation.

The federal agents, sent by the Trump administration against the wishes of local officials, stayed largely out of sight as the afternoon escalated into violence. By evening, 25 people had been arrested as skirmishes continued into the night.

Saturday’s demonstration, which included scattered vandalism and at least one fire along the route, followed a tense several days leading up to the weekend, as politicians, protesters and observers worried federal agents could escalate protests and create a scene like the one that has played out repeatedly in Portland.

There, the Youth Liberation Front has emerged as a major organizing force fueling weeks of demonstrations. Fires, graffiti and broken windows are all seen as forms of resistance to an oppressive regime.

Mayor Jenny Durkan on Friday described Portland’s demonstrations as “two sides bent on a fight that could become a self-fulfilling prophecy.”

“A lot of people believe that a firmer response will result in the restoration of peace and I think that what we’ve seen in Portland is that’s not the case,” Durkan said. “It’s not made Portland any safer. … In fact, it has escalated the violence.”

In a letter to the Department of Homeland Security on Friday, nine members of the state’s congressional delegation warned the presence of federal agents would “only serve to escalate and prolong protests.”

Kathryn, a protester Saturday who declined to give her last name, said the presence of federal agents in Seattle was “100%” of why she was there. The 45-year-old mother of two had joined the demonstration as a part of the “wall of moms,” a feature also present at the Portland protests.

“This is my first protest,” Kathryn said. “This is an absolute abnegation of federal power.”

Sonia Alexander, another “wall of moms” participant, said she came out in support of the movement for Black Lives.

“I’m not here as an anarchist,” Alexander said. “We are patriots. Our tax-funded border patrol and federal agents have no constitutional reason to be here.”

But by 8 p.m., seven hours into the protest, federal agents had played no visible role in the clashes on Capitol Hill. Instead, Seattle police deployed what appeared to be flash-bang grenades as well as pepper spray and other projectiles.

Protesters began the afternoon marching and chanting through Capitol Hill.

A mostly young crowd followed leaders through Capitol Hill and First Hill along Broadway before making their way toward King County’s juvenile detention center, where protesters hopped the fence and lit part of a construction site on fire. Some in the group reportedly slashed tires and spray-painted vehicles.

The group marched along 12th Avenue, where some in the crowd broke windows on businesses, including a Starbucks and the Canon and Rheinhaus bars. Outside a Maserati dealership on 12th Avenue, an armed man stood guard and was shouted down by protesters.

Seattle police declared a “riot” after the vandalism on 12th Avenue. As the protest group reached the area near the Police Department’s East Precinct, the site of repeated clashes last month, police began using pepper spray and flash-bang grenades on protesters and journalists, including some at close range. Protesters threw rocks, water bottles and colorful smoke bombs toward the line of police. It’s unclear which side struck first.

Skirmishes broke out at several locations in the area as police declared the group an unlawful assembly and pushed protesters through the neighborhood near Cal Anderson Park and Seattle Central College.

One police officer in riot gear wore a patch that read, “Stop screaming, I’m scared too.”

Police said some in the crowd threw explosive devices toward officers. Seattle police said three officers were injured, two who returned to work and one who was hospitalized with a leg injury “caused by an explosive.” Harborview spokesperson Susan Gregg confirmed an officer was admitted with a knee injury and said he was in satisfactory condition.

The full scope of injuries was not immediately clear Saturday evening. The Seattle Fire Department responded to multiple calls in the area, but could not immediately give an accurate assessment of protest-related injuries, a spokesperson said.

At one point during Saturday afternoon’s demonstration, protesters used umbrellas to block a photographer for a local TV station from shooting the events. A protester grabbed onto his camera and pushed it away.

The presence of journalists at recent protests has sometimes caused tension with protesters who seek to remain anonymous. The Seattle Times and other media outlets are fighting a subpoena from the Seattle Police Department to turn over raw footage from protests on May 30.

On Thursday, a judge ruled that local media would have to turn over the images, a decision strongly opposed by journalists who say they must remain independent and will not be used as agents of local law enforcement.

The deployment of federal agents to Seattle followed clashes in Portland, where federal agents used force on protesters who have embraced a style of protest familiar to Seattleites who have witnessed anti-fascists’ May Day demonstrations in years past.

The confrontations on Capitol Hill on Saturday recalled those moments, as well as scenes from last month, when Durkan’s administration and the police faced criticism about their crowd-control tactics.

Initially faced with largely peaceful Black Lives Matter demonstrations near the East Precinct but saying some in the crowd tried to breach a barricade or threw objects at police, officers last month repeatedly lobbed tear gas, pepper spray and flash-bang devices at protesters.

Whether the officers are local or federal, riot gear, pepper and flash-bang grenades— if used prematurely during a demonstration — can be counterproductive to dispersing a crowd, instead fueling even more protests, said Ed Maguire, an expert in protest policing and professor at Arizona State University.

“When members of crowds perceive law enforcement authorities as taking indiscriminate enforcement action against an entire crowd, many of whom are behaving peacefully … they’re typically not going to do what law enforcement officials think they’re going to do, which is get scared, go home and comply,” Maguire said. “Typically it’s the exact opposite reaction. People get defiant.”

Seattle City Council members denounced Seattle police tactics on Capitol Hill last month and passed a law banning chemical agents, blast balls and other devices. A federal judge’s emergency ruling late Friday night blocked that from going into effect, adding another layer of anxiety ahead of the weekend.

Police Chief Carmen Best had repeatedly criticized the new law, saying it would not allow officers to do their jobs safely and force them to resort to other means of crowd control.

“I’ll be taking this pepper spray off of my belt and putting a riot stick on there,” Best said Friday morning.

After the judge’s ruling, Best said officers would be armed with pepper spray and blast balls Saturday, though they would not deploy tear gas.

By Saturday evening, protesters returned to the area near 11th Avenue and East Pine Street, where signs read “Enough,” “Defund the police” and “#Jenny gotta go.”

