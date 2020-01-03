Hundreds of regional dancers, between age 9 to 19, will take workshops, classes and audition at the Youth America Grand Prix in Edmonds, hoping to make the Finals Week in New York City in April where they can compete for scholarships to schools and companies.

Alexei Moskalenko, YAGP assistant artistic director, says the international competition will visit 26 U.S. cities. The Youth America Grand Prix will run until Sunday and is open to the public. For more information, visit: www.yagp.org.