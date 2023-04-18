For five decades, Seattle gardeners have been able to grow their skills — and fresh produce — while finding peace in the city’s community gardens.

Seattle’s P-Patch program, which began in a corner of one family’s farm, has grown over the past 50 years to include 91 gardens over 34 acres citywide.

As the program celebrates its semicentennial, we asked readers to share their favorite P-Patch memories. Here are three of our favorites.

Love blossoms

Heather Weiner and Carma Clark fondly remember their first date at the Interbay P-Patch.

Weiner walked Clark around the garden in late spring 2014, showing off her plot and picking snap peas, arugula, radishes and spring onions for a salad topped with goat cheese and a vinaigrette dressing.

“She didn’t know anything about gardening, but she loved that I was able to make her a salad from it,” Weiner said, noting that the couple, who married in 2017, have recreated the salad at least 1,000 times together and for friends.

Standing in their home vegetable garden, they recently recounted how they met nine years ago through mutual friends. Neither was ready to date, but they were drawn to one another and dated for three years before tying the knot.

“I’d never met anyone like her,” Clark said, recounting her first impression of Weiner.

Clark has turned the couple’s front and part of the backyard into gardens that feature 10 garden boxes over 400 square feet.

Their green space, named Mid Beacon Farm for its location on Beacon Hill, provides various vegetables — such as bok choy, arugula and three different kinds of lettuce — as well as fruits like berries and grapes.

Weiner walked around the property, pointing out Clark’s work and showing off a hori hori knife tucked in a pocket of her overalls.

“A gift from Carma,” she explained. She uses the knife to dig up vegetables and measure soil depths.

Weiner also grows peonies, tulips and other flowers that she places on a three-tiered, streetside cabinet often stocked with free vegetables for neighbors and passersby. Since the couple began gardening at home, they have also donated produce to local food banks.

The home garden plots and irrigation system were Clark’s creation, a natural outgrowth of her spouse’s eight years at the Interbay P-Patch and a reflection of Weiner’s serious passion for gardening.

“I thought, ‘This girl is serious,'” Clark said.

Meant to be shared

For Charity Ranger, gardening feels like an investment in a hobby that’s both rewarding and peaceful.

She has two raised plots at the ADA-friendly Thomas Street Gardens P-Patch on Capitol Hill, providing her an opportunity to tend to her vegetables from her wheelchair — and work within a supportive community of fellow gardeners.

“I can’t go hiking or do those kinds of activities,” Ranger said. “So I really enjoy gardening and connecting that way.”

She began growing while searching for a new activity early in the COVID-19 pandemic and quickly fell in love with the pastime despite “not being good,” she said.

Ranger has grown all her produce from seed, focusing her efforts mostly on tomatoes but also trying her hand at growing broccoli, pumpkins and squash.

“The first time I grew broccoli I didn’t want to eat it because it was so pretty,” she said.

For several years Ranger has given some of her vegetables to low-income families and neighbors, she said. She’s also created a website to make it easier for prospective gardeners to get started — providing access to seed orders, local gardening resources, videos and tips for beginners.

“[Gardening] makes me feel so accomplished, and it makes me happy to share it,” she said.

Community growth

Mary Jones has treasured watching the Eastlake P-Patch nearly double in size over more than two decades.

“This is the creative ability to be able to expand,” she said of the community garden, which has grown from 25 plots to roughly 48 since she started gardening there in 1999.

A lifetime gardener, Jones lives on a houseboat with her husband and feels grateful to have access to land where she can decompress and plant her perennial flowers and spring vegetables.

The P-Patch, she said, has been a constant for her amid the city’s growth over the past two decades.

“I love gardening,” Jones said. “It’s been such a part of my life for so many years.”

It’s also provided her means to give back to the community, as she and her P-Patch colleagues contribute thousands of pounds of food to local food banks through the Giving Garden program.

“[We all] share the labor and the love with other people,” Jones said. “I can spend all day there — not just in my plot but also looking at what we have created there, and maintaining the rest of what surrounds us there.”