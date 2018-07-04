Morning Brief is a newsletter from The Seattle Times delivered straight to your inbox every morning, Monday through Friday. Our editors choose the morning’s most important and entertaining items, and deliver them to you in short, easy-to-digest bites.

Need a good outdoor swimming spot? There are plenty of options around town, but some — like Green Lake — have a bad rap. Seattle’s newcomers and longtimers alike may wonder if it’s safe to swim there. And what about Lake Washington and Lake Union? We dove in (not really) and came away with some good advice on a summer dip.

Watching football has become something of a moral dilemma, knowing what we now know about CTE and other brain issues, writes columnist Larry Stone — and Kam Chancellor’s forced retirement is just the latest example.

Amazon yesterday revealed the location of a second Amazon Gocashierless convenience store in Seattle, showing the company’s commitment to the heart of the business district. Here’s what it’s like to shop at one, and what Seattle Sketcher found on his visit to the first store.

Worth a read

The boys trapped in a Thailand cave, warm in blankets, are seen smiling and joking with a rescue diver in a new video. But heavy rains could make it even tougher to get them out safely, and experts are talking more about waiting until the water goes down — which could take months. And we’re learning about the two famously calm British divers who first reached the boys.

NASA’s curator of cosmic dust “could not be happier” after a search off Washington’s coast yielded two teensy fragments, possibly from a meteor that exploded in a fireball and plummeted into the sea in March. Why so much ado about this itty bitty find? It could be the first time anyone has recovered bits of a known meteor from the ocean bottom. Next question: what to name the meteor.

Calling all breakfast-food lovers: This one-stop shop for biscuits and coffee in Ballard has some really great biscuit sandwiches — and in case you’re in a hurry, they even have a drive-through.

A new, fearless satire on race: “Sorry to Bother You” explores the intersection of economic necessity and racial identity. And much like Jordan Peele’s dazzling “Get Out,” you can enjoy “Sorry to Bother You” without catching all of the social subtext — but the perceptive commentary will likely give it staying power, our critic writes.

Today’s weather

Mostly cloudy (sorry). High 84. Low 60. Sunrise 5:17. Sunset 9:09.

Today in history

During a 1972 fireworks show at Seattle Center, an errant skyrocket lands in a crowd and explodes, injuring 18 people. Nearly all the injuries were caused by burns, the result of being hit by spewing fireballs. Within days of the accident it was clear that there would be no more July 4 fireworks at Seattle Center.Fireworks shows continued at Green Lake, and in the 1980s moved to Lake Union.