Morning Brief is a newsletter from The Seattle Times delivered straight to your inbox every morning, Monday through Friday. Our editors choose the morning’s most important and entertaining items, and deliver them to you in short, easy-to-digest bites.
You can read today’s Morning Brief below or sign up here to receive future Morning Briefs directly to your inbox.
Puget Sound partied so hard for July 4, 1841, a sailor blew up his hand with a howitzer
Our region’s wildest Fourth of July party was its first one. It happened 177 years ago near what is now Joint Base Lewis-McChord and included barbecued ox, booze, explosions, people making ridiculously bad choices, and even a lost limb. Here’s a look back.
Ka-boom! Happy Fourth of July
- The United States is a nation of immigrants. The editorial-page staff asked readers to share their families’ stories in honor of the Fourth of July. Enjoy this American family album.
- Help your pets avoid freaking out, and find help if they take off.
- Some TV viewers are seeing red instead of the fireworks broadcast, as a dispute between Frontier Communications and local CBS affiliate KIRO-TV drags on. About 20,000 local customers can’t watch some popular shows and live events. Here’s how luckier folks can see tonight’s fireworks on TV.
- Buses, trains and ferries are all switching their schedules today. Here’s what else is open, closed or running on limited hours.
- If you’re going to display the flag, please do it respectfully, one reader writes in Rant & Rave.
Most Read Local Stories
- Group says it has 360,000 signatures to put gun-safety measure on Washington's November ballot
- Forest Service closes target-shooting area near Greenwater following residents' complaints
- Meteorite search off the Washington coast recovers two small fragments VIEW
- Puget Sound explorers partied so hard for July 4, 1841, a sailor blew up his hand with a howitzer VIEW
- Whale strandings off Washington-Oregon coast highest in nearly 2 decades
What we’re talking about
No shoes, no problem. Seattle paddle boarder Devon Adelman’s water shoes were stolen in a break-in this week, but she competed barefoot and brought home Special Olympics gold yesterday. “This is all a dream,” she says. ICYMI, go out on the water with Adelman in this very cool interactive video.More:
- In gymnastics, Seattle’s Virginia Wade won her division, and the games’ youngest competitor, 8-year-old Frannie Ronan of Kirkland, earned a bronze.
- In the games’ first-ever Xbox tournament, featuring “Forza Motorsports 7,” the checkered flag goes to a team from Washington state that came together by chance.
- Enjoy a photo gallery from the games’ third day.
Need a good outdoor swimming spot? There are plenty of options around town, but some — like Green Lake — have a bad rap. Seattle’s newcomers and longtimers alike may wonder if it’s safe to swim there. And what about Lake Washington and Lake Union? We dove in (not really) and came away with some good advice on a summer dip.
Watching football has become something of a moral dilemma, knowing what we now know about CTE and other brain issues, writes columnist Larry Stone — and Kam Chancellor’s forced retirement is just the latest example.
Amazon yesterday revealed the location of a second Amazon Gocashierless convenience store in Seattle, showing the company’s commitment to the heart of the business district. Here’s what it’s like to shop at one, and what Seattle Sketcher found on his visit to the first store.
Worth a read
The boys trapped in a Thailand cave, warm in blankets, are seen smiling and joking with a rescue diver in a new video. But heavy rains could make it even tougher to get them out safely, and experts are talking more about waiting until the water goes down — which could take months. And we’re learning about the two famously calm British divers who first reached the boys.
NASA’s curator of cosmic dust “could not be happier” after a search off Washington’s coast yielded two teensy fragments, possibly from a meteor that exploded in a fireball and plummeted into the sea in March. Why so much ado about this itty bitty find? It could be the first time anyone has recovered bits of a known meteor from the ocean bottom. Next question: what to name the meteor.
Calling all breakfast-food lovers: This one-stop shop for biscuits and coffee in Ballard has some really great biscuit sandwiches — and in case you’re in a hurry, they even have a drive-through.
A new, fearless satire on race: “Sorry to Bother You” explores the intersection of economic necessity and racial identity. And much like Jordan Peele’s dazzling “Get Out,” you can enjoy “Sorry to Bother You” without catching all of the social subtext — but the perceptive commentary will likely give it staying power, our critic writes.
Today’s weather
Mostly cloudy (sorry). High 84. Low 60. Sunrise 5:17. Sunset 9:09.
Today in history
During a 1972 fireworks show at Seattle Center, an errant skyrocket lands in a crowd and explodes, injuring 18 people. Nearly all the injuries were caused by burns, the result of being hit by spewing fireballs. Within days of the accident it was clear that there would be no more July 4 fireworks at Seattle Center.Fireworks shows continued at Green Lake, and in the 1980s moved to Lake Union.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.