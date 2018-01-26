As Facebook changes its news feed, you could see fewer posts from news outlets like The Seattle Times — unless you follow these quick steps.

Dear readers,

Facebook announced plans this month to overhaul users’ news feeds, prioritizing posts from friends and family. That means you could see fewer posts from pages representing businesses, brands and news outlets like The Seattle Times.

But we know a lot of people rely on Facebook to keep up with what’s going on in the world and in their community. About two-thirds of adults in the United States say they get at least some of their news on social media, and Facebook is one of the most popular platforms for doing so.

If you like The Seattle Times’ Facebook page and want our independent local journalism to stay on your news feed, you can take a few easy steps:

1. Head on over to our Facebook page.

2. At the top, next to the “Like” button, find the word “Follow” or “Following.” (If it says “Follow,” click that once before continuing; it will change to “Following.”)

3. Click the word “Following” and choose “See First.”

Prefer to make the change from within the Facebook app on your phone? No problem.

This will look a little different depending on whether you have an iPhone or an Android phone, but the basic steps are the same:

1. Open the app and touch the menu icon with the three lines (on some devices, this might look like a grid of boxes).

2. Scroll to Settings and tap “News Feed Preferences.”

3. On the screen that pops up, tap “Prioritize who to see first.”

4. The pages you like and people you’re friends with will appear. Find The Seattle Times on that list and tap our black-and-white logo. When you’re finished, tap “Done” in the upper right corner.

That’s it! Now you’ll keep seeing quality local journalism in your Facebook news feed.