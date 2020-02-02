The Seattle Seahawks aren’t in the Super Bowl this year, but one Seattle leader made an appearance: Seattle Police Department Chief Carmen Best.

In a minute-long commercial for Verizon, Best’s photo is shown at 48 seconds. The commercial for the company’s 5G network honors first responders, with a voice-over saying that 5G helps firefighters, officers and rescuers. But “5G won’t replace the courage it takes to run into the fire, it won’t make the decision to become any an officer any less selfless, or have any impact on what’s required to put others’ lives before your own. … 5G is going to change a lot of things.”

“But luckily for all of us,” the voice-over says as Best’s photo flashes on the screen, “not everything.”

Police department spokesman Patrick Michaud confirmed that it was Best’s photo in the commercial, but he said he couldn’t immediately provide any additional details.

Bill Nye, Seattle’s former “Almost Live!” performer and current Science Guy, also appeared on Super Bowl televisions, in a commercial for SodaStream.