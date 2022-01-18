A Yelm man killed in a Jan. 10 logging accident has been identified by the Lewis County Coroner’s Office.

Christopher L. Braae, 31, died of severe blunt-force head injuries, according to the coroner’s office, which listed the manner of death as accidental.

The Daily News of Longview reported last week that the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries was looking into the case of a logger who was killed while working near Castle Rock.

At the time, Labor and Industries spokesperson Dina Lorraine said the logger worked for Brindle Technical Logging Inc., a company registered out of Mossyrock.