On a breezy Saturday morning on Seattle’s Beacon Hill, 6-year-old Sadie and her little brother Ryder wielded much-too-big-for-them rakes and brooms as they spread soft mulch. Never mind that, along with their mom, the siblings were volunteering to refresh a community playground — Sadie didn’t intend to get distracted.

“I don’t want to take a break,” she said. And Sadie knew what she was doing. “I’ve done this in the yard before.”

The occasion was the second annual One Seattle Day of Service on May 20, a citywide volunteer event Mayor Bruce Harrell’s office started last year to spur neighbors and businesses to sweep trash, remove graffiti and paint and repair community buildings.

Sadie and her family were at El Centro de la Raza, a nonprofit that has served the Latino community for five decades. The organization offers bilingual preschool and after-school programs, a food bank and education programs on homeownership and small business development, among other things.

Michelle Vargo, Sadie’s mom and chief operating officer at Seattle City Light, volunteered at last year’s day of service, but this time around, she looked for an opportunity her kids could join.

“We were here at 8 (a.m.), which was quite the accomplishment with two kids,” Vargo said.

About 250 volunteers fanned out across the nonprofit’s one-square-block campus, shoveling mulch, painting stairwells and building furniture.

Sure, it was hot and hard work was getting done. But with Tejano music blaring and volunteers clad in matching shirts that read “Team Up” — some adorned with extra swag like rainbow beaded necklaces and neon sweatbands — the mood was high.

It’s only been a few months since the El Centro de la Raza campus fully reopened after closing some operations during the pandemic, said Estela Ortega, the organization’s executive director. Having a horde of volunteers helped with “lots of different kinds of things that it’s hard for us to get to during the regular workday,” she said. In all, she said, volunteers completed about $39,750 worth of work Saturday.

Nayeli Garcia, 21, spent the morning yanking weeds around raised garden beds. Most days of the week she’s babysitting. But after getting an invitation from her aunt — an employee at Comcast, which brought about 170 employees and family members to the volunteer event — Garcia decided to put her back to work.

“It’s a little hot, but they keep us hydrated out here, so I can’t complain too much,” she said. She made an early morning drive down from Snohomish well worth it. By noon, Garcia had filled at least four buckets. “I kind of like weeding. It’s very satisfying.”

About 100 organizations participated in the citywide service event. Harrell, who showed up to El Centro de la Raza to speak to the volunteers a little after noon, said about 4,000 people volunteered at some point on Saturday.

Most shifts lasted about three hours. Someone could have completed a shift and applied that service to knock out up to $56 worth of fines — for unpaid parking tickets, for instance.

“We’ve got a beautiful day. Many of you could do whatever you do on beautiful days, but look what you chose to do,” Harrell said. “You chose to help and give back. To me, that’s Seattle at its best.”

As the event wound down, Liliana Ferguson and her 2-year-old son Mateo, who live near El Centro de la Raza, were in a nearby plaza watching the flurry of volunteers spray down sidewalks and set up lunch. The pair frequent the nonprofit’s playground, and Mateo was ready to get in some solid playtime once the volunteers had cleared out.

“It’s a teaching moment for him, because he wants to know what’s going on and I explained to him what’s happening,” Ferguson said.

But mostly, Mateo was interested in heading to the park. “He cannot wait,” she said. “He loves to play.”