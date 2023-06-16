While a new bookmobile is ready to bring books, DVDs and learning tablets to underserved areas of the Yakima Valley, the renovated recreational vehicle can deliver so much more.

The information and opportunities provided by libraries helped ambitions become reality for many of those attending Saturday’s dedication ceremony at Miller Park in Yakima. Beginning this month, a new Yakima Valley Libraries bookmobile will help more area residents access those learning tools.

“I’m thrilled that the library has chosen to bring back the bookmobile,” said Consuelo Soto Murphy, an artist and Sunnyside native who designed the three canvasses that adorn the sides and back of the vehicle.

Becoming emotional, Soto Murphy told the dozens of people at Saturday’s ceremony how libraries played a key role in her childhood and education.

“No matter where you are or how old you get, I want you to keep learning,” she added. “For a little girl who used to pick fruit and play in the dirt, (learning) has helped me accomplish my wildest dreams.”

After another ceremony from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at South Hill Park in Sunnyside, the bookmobile will make regularly scheduled stops throughout the Yakima Valley on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, said Sherrie Prentice, YVL technical services and outreach manager.

Its first stop is scheduled for Tuesday at Union Gap Elementary School.

A history of bringing books to readers

Speakers at Saturday’s ceremony said the bookmobile concept is not new for Yakima County. Prentice gave a brief history, noting the first bookmobile, a Chevy delivery van, hit the road in 1941. By 1952, the Yakima Valley Regional Library had three bookmobiles serving residents in Yakima and the county.

Prentice said those three bookmobiles outperformed the 12 brick-and-mortar library branches in the early and mid-1950s, including the Carnegie library building that stood at the site of the current Yakima Central Library on Third Street.

The local library district continued to use bookmobiles throughout the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, with the program ending in 1998. Recently, the YVL board of trustees decided to resume the program because reaching residents who cannot travel to one of the 16 library branches remains “very relevant in 2023,” Prentice said.

“We realize there is a great need to provide library services to rural and underserved communities,” said YVL Executive Director Candelaria Mendoza. “The bookmobile will allow us to reach residents who haven’t found us yet.”

New bookmobile specifications

The former 2016 Thor A.C.E. was converted into the bookmobile by North Carolina-based Mission Mobile, Prentice said. The 29-foot-long recreational vehicle has chargeable lithium batteries and a back-up generator to power the climate-controlled mobile library.

“We had the A/C running all day this past week when temperatures were in the 90s, as we loaded the books and materials, and it still had plenty of (lithium battery) power left by the end of the day,” Prentice said.

It has the capacity to carry 3,000 library items, and its interior is large enough for groups of people to browse through the books, DVDs, educational kits, Launchpad learning tablets and museum passes it will transport across the county, she added.

A visit inside the bookmobile Saturday revealed bookshelves on both sides of the interior, with children’s books in English and Spanish on the lower shelves and adult-oriented books on the higher shelves.

Also inside are a height-adjustable computer workstation, a printer, Wi-Fi internet service and a wheelchair lift to make the bookmobile accessible. Four stabilizing levels are lowered to the ground as the bookmobile is parked, and two awnings can be rolled out to provide a shaded area for outside programs.

The vehicle will be staffed by Bookmobile Supervisor Bryan Martinez and YVL Library Assistant Elizabeth Escamilla, both of whom are bilingual, Prentice said.

The murals created by Soto Murphy showcase the agricultural bounty, scenery and history of the Yakima Valley and Washington in vibrant colors.

The mural on the vehicle’s right side even includes a retro-looking bookmobile labeled with “Bibliotecas del Valle de Yakima” and “Yakima Valley Libraries.” The hood of the mural’s vehicle adds a simple message: “Read a book.”

