YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A city in eastern Washington state has agreed to a settlement with a power company after a large fire started last year during a gun-shooting training exercise for local police officers.

The Yakima Herald-Republic reports the Yakima city council on Tuesday approved a nearly $120,000 settlement with Pacific Power Corp.

The city, which is not admitting fault, will pay half, and its insurance will cover the other half.

The fire burned nearly 5 square miles between June 27 and June 30.

An investigation by the state Department of Natural Resources concluded that two officers who were target shooting caused the fire.

One of the bullets from a live fire exercise severed a power line owned by Pacific Power Corp., causing it to fall to the ground and start the fire.