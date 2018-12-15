An officer shot and killed a driver who struck police cars during a traffic stop, according to police. The person's name and gender hasn't been released.
YAKIMA, Wash. — Authorities in central Washington say a police officer shot and killed a 66-year-old motorist who struck two patrol cars during an attempted traffic stop.
Officials say Yakima police and Yakima County sheriff’s deputies responded at about 9:45 p.m. Friday to a report of a reckless driver.
Officials say police spotted the suspect vehicle with no lights on and attempted a traffic stop.
But police say the driver struck a police department vehicle and a sheriff’s vehicle, and that a Yakima police officer opened fire at the suspect’s vehicle.
Most Read Local Stories
- Rare brain-eating amoebas killed Seattle woman who rinsed her sinuses with tap water. Doctor warns this could happen again
- Over 100K lose power as high winds hit Washington, Oregon
- Man, 23, killed in shooting at party at Edmonds Senior Center
- We now know where Seattle's airborne heart was headed after Southwest flight was turned around
- Burned bear Cinder shot and killed by hunter in Washington
Police say an undetermined number of shots struck the occupant, who died at the scene. The person’s name and gender hasn’t been released.
The Yakima Valley Special Investigative Unit is investigating.