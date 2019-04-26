Mayor Kathy Coffey was not injured after driving her SUV into the Rite Aid building at 12 N. Ninth Ave. in Yakima about 10 a.m. Friday.

Yakima Police Lt. Chad Janis said Coffey mixed up the gas and brake pedals and went through the window and wall of the empty part of the building. No one inside was injured. Her SUV went about 30 feet into the building.

Intoxicants were not a factor, police said. No citations will be issued because it happened on private property and it is a civil matter, Janis said.

Coffey could not be reached immediately on Friday afternoon.