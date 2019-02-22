The Yakima County Coroner’s office is looking into whether the man died of suffocation or natural causes. Intoxicants were not a factor in the incident, he said.

YAKIMA – A 66-year-old Yakima man died Thursday after his snowmobile rolled over on top of him, Yakima County sheriff’s deputies said.

The man was out with a group snowmobiling in the Ahtanum area late Thursday morning when his snowmobile began sliding sideways into an 8-foot deep snow hole around the base of a tree, said Sgt. Randy Briscoe.

The snowmobile flipped over on top of the man, and when his companions were able to get the 400-some pound vehicle off him, he was unresponsive, Briscoe said.

His companions did CPR on him for 40 minutes, and one went to call for help, Briscoe said. He was later pronounced dead, Briscoe said.

Authorities are not releasing the man’s name pending notification of family members.

Briscoe said the Yakima County Coroner’s office is looking into whether the man died of suffocation or natural causes. Intoxicants were not a factor in the incident, he said.

The deep powdery snow, and the possibility of additional snow coming in this weekend, increase the risk for avalanches, Briscoe said, and people should take care when going out in the back country.