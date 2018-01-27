Doug Federspiel noted he immigrated to the U.S. from Canada and would be the only foreign-born member of the Supreme Court if elected.
YAKIMA — Yakima County Superior Court Judge Doug Federspiel announced Friday his intention to run for the state Supreme Court.
Federspiel has served as a Superior Court judge and District Court judge. Before being elected to the bench, he worked five years as general counsel, a trial attorney for nearly 20 years, and a year for the special litigation unit of the Oregon Department of Justice.
He will seek the No. 8 position held by Steve González.
In a release announcing his candidacy, Federspiel noted he immigrated to the U.S. from Canada and would be the only foreign-born member of the Supreme Court if elected.
“I chose to become an American, like generations before me,” said Federspiel. “My wife was born in South Korea and is an immigrant as well. My family adopted a boy born in the Ukraine. Only in America could a family like ours be welcomed. Only in America could I have the opportunity to serve as a judge and seek election to our state’s highest court.”
González was appointed to the Supreme Court in January 2012 and subsequently won a contested race for a six-year term. His background includes serving as a King County Superior Court judge and an assistant U.S. attorney in the Western District of Washington.
The statewide primary election is Aug. 7, followed by the general election Nov. 6.