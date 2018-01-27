Doug Federspiel noted he immigrated to the U.S. from Canada and would be the only foreign-born member of the Supreme Court if elected.

YAKIMA — Yakima County Superior Court Judge Doug Federspiel announced Friday his intention to run for the state Supreme Court.

Federspiel has served as a Superior Court judge and District Court judge. Before being elected to the bench, he worked five years as general counsel, a trial attorney for nearly 20 years, and a year for the special litigation unit of the Oregon Department of Justice.

He will seek the No. 8 position held by Steve González.

In a release announcing his candidacy, Federspiel noted he immigrated to the U.S. from Canada and would be the only foreign-born member of the Supreme Court if elected.

“I chose to become an American, like generations before me,” said Feder­spiel. “My wife was born in South Korea and is an immigrant as well. My family adopted a boy born in the Ukraine. Only in America could a family like ours be welcomed. Only in America could I have the opportunity to serve as a judge and seek election to our state’s highest court.”

González was appointed to the Supreme Court in January 2012 and subsequently won a contested race for a six-year term. His background includes serving as a King County Superior Court judge and an assistant U.S. attorney in the Western District of Washington.

The statewide primary election is Aug. 7, followed by the general election Nov. 6.