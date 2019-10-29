YAKIMA — County officials have announced a proposal to turn a jail into a homeless shelter and use an additional sales tax for funding.

Yakima Herald-Republic reports that the proposal would convert the 288-bed jail into a multi-care facility named the Yakima County Care Campus.

The facility was built in 2006 solely to house inmates under contract from other communities. But it was closed in 2010 when the county lost several contracts worth millions of dollars. The county’s main jail in downtown Yakima will continue to house inmates.

Yakima County commissioners say the 0.3% countywide sales tax, which generates more than $3.5 million a year could fund the care facility with commissioner approval.

Officials say commissioners are expected to hold a meeting Tuesday to decide.

Commissioners say the facility would offer mental-health services, substance-abuse treatment and long-term housing.

Officials say an 8,000-square-foot storage building on the jail’s property would be used as permanent shelter.

Commissioners expect to fully convert the facility by 2026.