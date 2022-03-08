YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — A Yakima County deputy prosecutor is accused of sexually assaulting a former intimate partner multiple times.

Alvin Lee Guzman, Jr. pleaded not guilty Monday to four counts of fourth-degree assault and two counts of indecent liberties — all domestic violence-related and with an allegation of sexual motivation, news outlets reported.

According to court documents, the reported incidents of sexual assault took place in July 2021 against a woman with whom Guzman previously had been in a relationship.

The woman was granted a protection order last August in Yakima County Superior Court. A judge reissued it in January.

At that time, Guzman was part of the special assault unit, working to prosecute people accused of sexual assault, among other charges. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joseph Brusic said he transferred Guzman to the general felony unit while a police investigation continued.

Once the investigation concluded, Brusic sent it to the Kittitas County Superior Court, which he said does not have a conflict of interest.

Brusic placed Guzman on unpaid administrative leave Feb. 22 after he learned charges had been filed. Guzman is not in custody while his case proceeds.