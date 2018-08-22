Yakima is lifting a decades-old ban against pit-bull terriers, which have had a bad reputation in the city. The City Council voted 5-2 to the cheers of dog lovers.

YAKIMA — For the first time in more than 30 years, pit-bull terriers will soon be legal in Yakima.

The Yakima City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday to lift a decades-old ban on the dogs. Council members Holly Cousens and Kay Funk voted against lifting the ban.

Starting Sept. 23, Yakima residents will be able to legally bring pit bulls into the city.

The “yes” vote wasn’t without trepidation from some council members.

Mayor Kathy Coffey said she had wanted more time to see how the city’s changes to its dangerous-dogs ordinance worked before lifting the ban.

She also said she’s worried about the number of pit bulls that have been kept “in hiding” and not properly socialized because of the ban.

Cousens pointed to an instance this year in which a Yakima police officer felt threatened by a pit bull and had to shoot at it. “As leaders in Yakima … we’re responsible for our citizens and first responders,” she said.

But the belief that pit bulls are not inherently dangerous, a love for the dogs and vows from the Yakima Humane Society to terminate its animal-control partnership with the city should the ban remain, among other reasons, prevailed Tuesday.

After the council voted to repeal the ban, more than a dozen people wearing bright-green ribbons to show their support for the dogs cheered and filed into the Yakima City Hall lobby saying, “We did it, we did it.”

Efforts to repeal the ban, which was put in place in 1987, had come before the council several times. The effort garnered some 13,000 signatures. It’s unclear how many of those were from city residents.

Tuesday’s decision was also preceded by amendments to the city’s dangerous-dog ordinance in an effort to make it “more robust,” which pit-bull advocates said made the ban unnecessary.

Those changes included prohibiting dangerous dogs within city limits unless they’re boarded at an animal shelter or temporarily brought into the city with the permission of animal control, and expanding the definition of potentially dangerous dogs to include those that chase someone in a “menacing fashion or apparent attitude of attack.”