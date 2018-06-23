The Wings of Freedom Tour, featuring four World War II bomber and fighter aircraft, landed at the Museum of Flight in Seattle on Friday. They'll be available to explore through Sunday.

Bob Hagenbaugh, 97, and Dick Nelms, 95, haven’t flown a B-17 Flying Fortress since the end of World War II. Pilots with the Wings of Freedom Tour took the two veterans back to their happy place Friday afternoon before landing the iconic four-engine bomber for public tours.

After crossing the bomb bay on the catwalk, Hagenbaugh and Nelms stood gripping the seats of the pilot and co-pilot in the cockpit as they looked out at the views from 12,000 feet up.

Four World War II bomber and fighter aircraft — B-17, B-24, B-25 and P-51 — flew to Boeing Field as part of the Collings Foundation’s nationwide tour. The organization strives to bring “living history” to over 110 cities annually, according to spokesperson Hunter Chaney. It costs around $4,000 to operate and maintain each plane per hour.

Want to take a flight? The planes are open for tours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday at the Museum of Flight, 9404 E. Marginal Way, Seattle. Cost: $15 for adults, $5 for children 12 and under. Visitors can also fly in these planes starting at $400 per person for a 30-minute flight. More information: Collings Foundation



Most of the crew members volunteer their time.

Eric White, the flight engineer, took a three-week vacation to volunteer, which was in part possible because his employer is “a huge World War II enthusiast.”

“Being able to fly these airplanes is like being entrusted with a national treasure,” White said. “I never had an opportunity to serve in the military but coming out here and honoring the veterans is a way to give back.”

Nelms, who flew 35 missions over Germany with the Eighth Air Force, recalled the stressful conditions he once flew in.

“Coming back alive — that was my favorite moment,” Nelms said. “You really didn’t know until you landed.”

The pilot, Mac McCauley, has flown over 7,000 hours in a B17. “This was the first model I ever built as a kid,” he said.

McCauley’s landing was so smooth that those in the back didn’t know the plane had touched ground.

“I would have rather been flying,” Nelms said. “But he’s a good pilot.”

Upon landing, the crew was greeted by a crowd gripping $20 bills, eager to explore the storied bomber and fighter aircraft.

Stan Orr, 82, who worked at Boeing for 37 years, has visited the Wings of Freedom exhibits five times with his wife, Pris.

Orr said he loves “the roar of the piston engines and the anticipation of waiting for these ancient and great planes to take off.”