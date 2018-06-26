Morning Brief is a newsletter from The Seattle Times delivered straight to your inbox every morning, Monday through Friday. Our editors choose the morning’s most important and entertaining items, and deliver them to you in short, easy-to-digest bites.

Farmworker shortage raises big question: Should some undocumented immigrants get legal status?

“It’s gotten harder and harder to find enough workers,” says Sean Gilbert, center, who’s checking the size of cherries at his family’s Yakima Valley orchard. The orchard has long recruited most of its workers in-state, but this year it’s bringing in 40 guest workers from Mexico. The labor crunch has become a frontline issue as congressional Republicans this week consider a divisive plan: allowing undocumented immigrants to stay in this country – so long as they work in agriculture. But prospects are looking wobbly today for the broader GOP immigration overhaul.

Need to know

Breaking news: The U.S. Supreme Court has upheld President Donald Trump’s travel ban focused on several mostly Muslim countries. Check back for updates on this developing story.

The Seattle area has now led the nation in home-price increases for the second-longest streak in modern history. And ouch: The average pay for Washingtonians has increased at less than half the home-price rate, statewide. But the new numbers out today hold one shred of hope for buyers: The number of homes for sale is finally ticking up. (If you’re house-shopping, here’s our survival guide.) Renting may sound better as Seattle landlords dangle freebies to lure tenants.

WSU quarterback Tyler Hilinski, 21, had extensive brain damage known as CTE when he killed himself in January, his family said today about his autopsy. Chronic traumatic encephalopathy has been found in hundreds of former NFL players.

Boeing has landed two blockbuster jet deals, showing a tilt to the aerospace market in Asia, where airlines are stocking up on planes to serve a rapidly growing middle class.

“We’re all just so traumatized and overwhelmed with all these fires year after year.” Thousands of Northern Californians have fled their homes, at least 22 buildings there have been destroyed, and bone-dry parts of the West are bracing for more as wildfire season roars in. National parks have closed in several Western states as precautions.

When school starts in the fall, Seattle public high-school students should get free year-round rides on buses and light rail, after the City Council voted yesterday to spend up to $7 million on the program. It needs School Board approval. Free ORCA cards for elementary- and middle-school students could be next.

Harvard Exit’s next scene

What do you do with a shuttered movie theater? Capitol Hill’s storied Harvard Exit Theatre building — which originally housed the Woman’s Century Club in 1925 — is getting a new life as the Consulate of Mexico in Seattle. It will be used for cultural performances, free health clinics, and visa and passport services for the state’s growing Mexican population. “We wanted them to come to a dignified place where they can feel proud they are Mexican,” Consul Roberto Dondisch says.

What we’re talking about

Sky watchers could be in for a sweet treat known as a strawberry moon tomorrow, when the fat full moon makes a rosy appearance over the Puget Sound area. IF the weather cooperates.

Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe will be the first openly gay couple on the cover of ESPN Magazine’s Body Issue. The magazine hits newsstands Friday; here’s a sneak peek and a video from the skin-baring photo shoot. (ICYMI, we just ran a story on the life of Seattle sports’ newest power couple.)

Cute alert: The Woodland Park Zoo has welcomed a pair of baby red pandas, and they’re adorable. The cubs won’t be on public view until late summer, but you can check out a video of them.

Round 2 of our Burger Battle Royale is on, and 16 burger restaurants remain. Vote by this Friday to help your favorites advance to the next round. In other not-health-food news, IHOP’s cupcake pancakes are … kind of good? This peak junk-food confection “delivers an instant rush of primal joy. You won’t regret it, because you won’t remember it,” writes our reviewer.

The Mariners righted the ship after losing six of their last seven games. Yesterday’s 5-3 win over the Orioles marks the M’s emergence from a challenging stretch of the season – and they have a clear path to the playoffs, columnist Larry Stone writes.

Worth a read

President Donald Trump’s clout is on the line tonight in primary elections in seven states. Trump is focusing on South Carolina, where he urged residents to “get your asses out … and vote” for Gov. Henry McMaster. In Utah, Mitt Romney is back, and in New York, a felon could wind up in Congress. Here’s a roundupof key races; check back tonight for updates.

A gender-discrimination case against Microsoft shouldn’t be a class-action lawsuit, a judge ruled yesterday, squashing efforts to add thousands of women to the case. His opinion is sealed, but it probably has something to do with Walmart. We’ve written about what women at Microsoft face, and why many leave.

Washington’s largest psychiatric facility will lose $53 million in annual federal funding after years of struggling to comply with inspection findings. The state will soon cover the cost of treating Western State Hospital’s new patients as leaders tackle the monumental job of making sweeping changes to both the hospital and Washington’s mental-health system.

The new 1040 tax form is postcard-sized, but it’s more complicated than ever. The card, set to be unveiled this week, will save a little bit of time for some taxpayers but could add pages more paperwork for millions of others.

Editorial/opinion

Hosting World Cup games in Seattle in 2026 would be an outstanding opportunity to showcase massive regional investments in transit, convention facilities and hotel capacity, writes The Seattle Times editorial board.

Today’s weather

Much like yesterday: clouds, then sun. High 69. Low 53. Sunrise 5:13. Sunset 9:11.

Today in history

The Slo-mo-shun hydroplane shatters the world speed record on Lake Washington in 1950. Piloted by Stan Sayres, the speed of 160.3235 mph betters the previous record of 141 mph set in 1939 in England. The Lake Washington run is completed about 7:10 a.m., so early that few people witness the event. The boat’s owner, designer, builder, mechanics and crew are Seattle and King County residents.