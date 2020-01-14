PULLMAN — In response to the alcohol-related death of a Washington State University student in November, the WSU governing body for fraternities is initiating policy changes which include lobbying the Washington Legislature on laws related to alcohol and hazing.

Fraternity and sorority social events at WSU were suspended following the Nov. 12 death of 19-year-old Samuel Martinez at Alpha Tau Omega. Martinez died from alcohol intoxication.

His death has spurred the WSU Interfraternity Council to create an initiative to help prevent future tragedies.

“In response to the recent events within our community, it has become increasingly clear to the Council and individual chapter leadership that the Greek community at Washington State must change,” the IFC wrote in a statement released Sunday.

Those changes include creating a committee “dedicated to lobbying the Washington State Legislature on laws pertaining to hazing, furnishing alcohol, and other items that affect the Greek community at Washington State University,” the initiative states.

It also includes allowing Greek chapter leadership to review the conduct records of its members, including interactions with police. This will allow chapters to assess their membership based on academic and behavioral performance.

Advertising

The initiative calls for banning alcohol at social functions called Big-Little events. Also, any chapter or individual in possession of drinks above 15 percent alcohol by volume will be referred to the Greek Standards Board and the chapter will face social probation and possibly removal.

Each chapter is required to host an in-house education program on risk management and alcohol, with a speaker.

Social events will continue to be suspended until Jan. 27 and each chapter must provide a risk management plan.

The details of the initiative can be found at wsuifc.com.