PULLMAN — Operations at Washington State University’s Pullman campus will be suspended Wednesday because of inclement weather, the school announced Tuesday evening.

WSU announced in social-media posts that classes and labs Wednesday are canceled and only essential services, including student housing, dining and health services, will be provided.

Only WSU employees who were previously designated as essential to campus operations are expected to report to work Wednesday, the school said.

The forecast overnight in Pullman called for 3 to 5 inches of snow, according to the National Weather Service. More snow is expected Wednesday.