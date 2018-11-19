WSP is investigating death of 31-year-old Amanda Jean Mitchell, who stripped off her clothes and ran naked into freeway traffic in Whatcom County Saturday and was killed by a motorist.

A 31-year-old Bellingham woman died late Saturday afternoon after running naked into traffic on Interstate 5 in Whatcom County, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The patrol identified the woman as Amanda Jean Mitchell. She was fatally struck at 5:05 p.m. by a 38-year-old Snohomish man who was driving a 2008 Lexus RX350, according to a WSP news release.

Trooper Heather Axtman said the first 911 call came in at 4:50 p.m. Saturday, reporting a woman was running on the right shoulder of the freeway at milepost 272, removing her clothes.

Removing clothing can be a sign of excited delirium — either as a result of drug use or a mental health issue — and is considered a high-priority call, Axtman said. Troopers were en route to the scene at southbound I-5 at Loomis Trail Road when they received additional calls that a pedestrian had run into traffic and was struck by a vehicle, according to Axtman and the patrol memo.

Mitchell died at the scene. The driver who struck her was not injured and is not expected to face charges.

Axtman said it’s not uncommon to have just one or two troopers on duty in the whole of Whatcom County at any given time.

A report of possible excited delirium “is a high-priority call, so we’re trying to get there as quick as we can because you know somebody’s in mental crisis and you know that person’s life is in danger,” Axtman said.

Skagit Breaking Community News, referencing a social media post written by Mitchell’s father on July 15, reported that Mitchell was a disabled and legally vulnerable adult possibly suffering from a mental-health issue. She was apparently distraught after the death of her brother on July 3 and had last been heard from on July 14, the website reported.

Axtman didn’t have independent knowledge of Mitchell being reported missing, but said troopers would be investigating her background. With an estimated backup of 120 days at the Patrol Crime Lab in Seattle for toxicology tests, Axtman said it will likely be “quite a long time before we find out if there’s anything in her system.”

“We will look into as much (of Mitchell’s) background as we possibly can and do our due diligence to make sure the family is left with no unanswered questions,” she said. “It’s a very sad incident.”