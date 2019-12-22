One man was killed and another hurt early Sunday when a driver speeding along Interstate 5 in Mountlake Terrace sideswiped another vehicle and collided with a roadside barrier, the Washington State Patrol reported.

Randy J. Betterton, 28, of Bothell, was pronounced dead at the scene on I-5 North near the overpass at 236th Street Southwest, according to a news release. The 28-year-old was not wearing a seat belt.

The State Patrol reported that Betterton had been driving at a high rate of speed at about 2:30 a.m. and sideswiped a second vehicle before colliding with a roadside barrier and concrete portion of the overpass bridge. His car caught on fire, according to the release.

A 22-year-old passenger in Betterton’s vehicle was wearing a seat belt but still was hurt, though a spokeswoman for the State Patrol did not know the extent of his injuries. He was transported to Providence Regional Medical Center.

The driver in the second vehicle was not injured, according to the State Patrol.