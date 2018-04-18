A motorist says he was driving on Interstate 5 south of Seattle when he saw the message "U Suck" on an overhead sign.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has apologized for an “inappropriate message” that appeared on one of its traffic signs.

Motorist Ruslan Kozlov tells KCPQ-TV he was driving on Interstate 5 south near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport Tuesday afternoon when he spotted the message “U Suck” on an overhead sign.

WSDOT said it was “clearly a mistake” that was caused by a “training error.” The agency says it’s taking steps so it doesn’t happen again.