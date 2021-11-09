An individual driving the wrong way died after crashing into another driver on Highway 18 in Auburn Tuesday afternoon, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.
The other driver was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Johnson shared on Twitter. Two other vehicles crashed while trying to avoid the accident.
Officials closed both the east and westbound left lanes and had no estimate for when the area would be cleared for other drivers, according to Johnson.
