A wrong-way driver died early Friday near Auburn after heading south in the northbound High Occupancy Vehicle lane on Highway 167 near Highway 516 and crashing head-on into another vehicle, injuring that driver, according to the Washington State Patrol.

State police said the 33-year-old Tacoma woman, whose name is not being released pending the notification of relatives, died at the scene. Police said she was not wearing a seatbelt and it is not known why she was going the wrong way.

The other driver, a 62-year-old Renton man, was taken to Valley Medical Center, police said.