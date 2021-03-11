A head-on collision between a wrong-way driver on Highway 18 and another vehicle early Thursday sent both drivers to the hospital with serious injuries and closed all lanes of the road for several hours, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Patrol detectives are investigating the two-vehicle crash. Each vehicle had one occupant and both were injured, said Trooper Rick Johnson on Twitter.

The crash around 3 a.m. Thursday happened when the driver of one vehicle was headed east in the westbound lanes just west of 304th Street near Auburn.

All lanes of westbound 18 had been reopened by 7 a.m., according to police.