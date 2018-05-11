Sometimes Mother's Day doesn't happen as hoped or expected.

Mother’s Day horror stories?

Maybe most moms just don’t complain about the gifts they get on Mother’s Day, which is on May 13 this year, or kids are doing better jobs of choosing ways to honor their family matriarchs.

Whatever the case, we only got only a handful of responses to a request for Mother’s Day gifts gone wrong, but they cover a few good bases, including a trip to the emergency room, a no-show dad and a goat.

The Stapler and the Finger

When I was 8 or 9, my neighbor friend and I decided we wanted to make Mother’s Day cards for our moms. I had the genius idea to pick fresh flowers from our front yards and staple them to cards and I let my younger neighbor friend be the stapler while I held the precious flowers in place. On our first try, she stapled through my index finger.

I was really scared of needles at the time so I made her promise she wouldn’t tell her mom or my mom. However, a few hours later, the word got out and we ended up in the ER. They had to remove the staple without any numbing medicine because of my needle-phobia!

The No-Show Dad

My oldest child was less than 2 years old, I was pregnant with her sister and we were living in Navy housing at the time.

My ex-husband said he was just wanting to go fishing for a couple hours in the morning but he was gone the entire day and I got to spend the afternoon and evening walking around housing pushing my daughter in the stroller watching all the other families have get togethers and barbecues.

His excuse was that he doesn’t celebrate Mother’s Day so he didn’t think it was a big deal.

The Tall Stool

Old family story: Mom was pregnant with number 4 (I’m number 5). She told dad her back hurt from ironing his dress uniform shirts, implying that, for a Mother’s Day gift, he could take them to the cleaner for a few months.

Instead, he bought her a tall stool, so she could sit while ironing.

The Gifted Goat

My husband is a veterinarian. One Mother’s Day he was at the office when a newborn goat came in on emergency. The poor thing couldn’t urinate because of some “issues.”

He performed surgery and a fix. It turned out to be a hermaphroditic goat … perfectly healthy in all other ways.

The owners didn’t want it any longer so my husband put a bow on it, brought it home, and gave it to me for Mother’s Day.

We lived in a city and had nowhere to keep it … and I’m not really a goat aficionado. Oh well, husband has a kind heart and she/he lived a good long life with us.