Worshippers attend Good Friday services at St. James Cathedral in Seattle. Good Friday, the Friday before Easter, commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and is traditionally a day of fasting and penance. St. James Cathedral’s Easter vigil will be at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Easter Sunday Masses will be celebrated at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m.