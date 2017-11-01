Local NewsPhoto & Video Working the bag toss Originally published November 1, 2017 at 6:52 pm Ali Ali gives it extra body-English as he competes in a corn-filled bag toss in Hing Hay Park in the Chinatown International District of Seattle on Tuesday. Although he lost this game 10-8, he says “nobody beats me in table tennis.” That confidence was seconded by his opponent. (Alan Berner/The Seattle Times) Ali Ali competes in a corn-filled bag toss in Hing Hay Park in the Chinatown International District of Seattle on Tuesday. Share story By Alan Berner Seattle Times staff photographer Alan Berner View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryTelescope permit decision appealed to Hawaii Supreme Court
