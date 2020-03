The first-time mom and baby are staying cozy and bonding indoors for now.

Uzumma (uh-zum-ma), a western lowland gorilla, gave birth to a healthy boy last week at Woodland Park Zoo. The baby, who is not yet named, is the first offspring between 12-year-old Uzumma and 20-year-old Kwame (KWA-may). The new mom and baby remain off view in the sleeping dens where they can bond in a hushed, comfortable environment and staff can closely monitor them.