Two red pandas at the Woodland Park Zoo became parents last week with the birth of twin cubs.

The twins, both female, weighed a mere 5 ounces and were born blind, which is usual for red pandas. They’ll be able to open their eyes in about a month.

The cubs’ parents, 2-year-old Hazel and 13-year-old Yukiko, are part of a conservation breeding program for the Species Survival Plan. Currently, red pandas are an endangered species. Fewer than 10,000 remain in their natural wild habitat in China, the Himalayas and Myanmar, according to a Woodland Park Zoo news release.

The cubs, who have yet to be named, are expected to be unveiled to the public toward the end of summer.