Sometimes you just have to spread your wings and take flight.

Gunnar, a red-tailed hawk and resident of Seattle’s Woodland Park Zoo, decided to go on a fly-about in the neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Zoo personnel had him in sight Friday morning, in the trees on the north side of the zoo on Phinney Ridge, and are working to coax him back home.

The bird of prey had an excellent vantage point of his surroundings high-atop a brick chimney.

Gunnar is one of the zoo’s “ambassadors” in the raptor program.

Zoo staff used his favorite stuffed toy as a lure but it has not yet worked to bring him back, nor have food enticements.

A zoo spokesperson said Friday Gunnar was in good health, was staying nearby and will return when ready.