Woodland Park Zoo officials have euthanized a 17-year-old snow leopard who had been suffering significant health issues.

The male snow leopard, Dhirin, was euthanized after experiencing serious respiratory problems and severe kidney failure symptoms, officials said.

Dhirin was diagnosed with renal disease more than a year ago, and the zoo’s animal health team noted his health had worsened “quite dramatically” within the last two weeks, prompting their decision to euthanize him, Tim Storms, the zoo’s director of animal health, said in a news release.

“It’s always difficult and sad saying goodbye to the animals in our care. Dhirin was known to be calm with a sweet, sometimes aloof, very cat-like personality,” Pat Owen, an animal care manager at Woodland Park Zoo, said in the release.

The life expectancy of snow leopards in zoos or captivity is 17 to 19 years, according to the zoo. But the usually solitary and elusive species’ standard life span in the wild is 10 to 12 years, according to Seattle-based Snow Leopard Trust.

The snow leopard, listed as a vulnerable species, is native to the high mountain ranges of Central Asia and Russia, including in Afghanistan, China, India, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Nepal and Pakistan. The cats are affected by poaching, destruction of their ecosystems and other issues.

Woodland Park Zoo first saw the arrival of snow leopards in 1972 from the Soviet Union. Dhirin was brought to the zoo in 2014 from the Oklahoma City Zoo under a Snow Leopard Species Survival Plan recommendation.

As a tribute to Dhirin, zoo officials are asking people to “adopt” one of their snow leopards through their ZooParent program, which supports animal care, education and conservation efforts in the Pacific Northwest and elsewhere.