Windana, an emu living at the Woodland Park Zoo, celebrated his 30th birthday Tuesday.

Most emus have a life expectancy of around 10 years in the wild and 20 years in captivity, making Windana is one of the oldest known emus in an accredited North American zoo, according to the Woodland Park Zoo. Windana’s age is a testament to the quality of care he receives daily from animal keepers and veterinary staff, the zoo said.

Windana arrived at the Woodland Park Zoo in 1992, along with a female emu named Kowia, who passed away last year at 29 years old. The name “Windana” comes from an Aboriginal word referencing a crossroad or turning point, according to the zoo.

Emus are large flightless birds native to Australia and are the second-largest living birds, after ostriches. Adult emus can grow to five or six feet tall.

Windana has some arthritis in his joints, which the zoo says is normal for emus his age. Animal keepers say he is healthy and a “big sweetheart with a permanent case of bed head.” On a typical day, you can find Windana enjoying any Seattle sunshine, walking along the moat in his habitat with docents, or taking showers under the sprinklers or in the rain.

He lives with wallaroos and wallabies in the Australasia habitat and enjoys neck scratches and massages during his weekly laser therapy session for his joints. The treatment is good for his aging joints, and he also seems to enjoy the pampering, often finding the “spa day” experience so relaxing he falls asleep, according to the zoo.

For his birthday, Windana received a birthday card filled with apples, grass, romaine lettuce and bamboo, his favorite foods.