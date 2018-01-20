Holding signs and wearing pussyhats, thousands of people marched through downtown Seattle for the Women's March. Here are live updates from the scene.

What you need to know:

Thousands of people gathered on Seattle’s Capitol Hill Saturday morning for a massive march to Seattle Center spotlighting women’s rights, among a range of social-justice causes.

A rally started at 10 a.m. at Cal Anderson Park; the march began at 11:30 a.m. Organizers anticipate the march to wrap up about 3 p.m.

Traffic delays are expected; participants are encouraged to use light rail to avoid parking and driving issues. Here is an in-depth look at how to get to and from the march.

Saturday’s march marks one year since a record-breaking crowd of between 100,000 to 122,000 people thronged the Central District and downtown to decry President Donald Trump’s inauguration. On Sunday, businesses and nonprofits citywide will host events to spur activism beyond the streets, an effort called “Womxn Act on Seattle.”

Update, 2:30 p.m.:

Most of the marchers left after they arrived at Seattle Center. For those still there, King County Metro shuttles downtown Seattle are located on the west side of Key Arena, at northbound First Avenue North and Harrison Street.

Update, 1:30 p.m.:

The front of the Women’s March has reached Seattle Center, while the back is still crossing over Interstate 5.

Update, 1:20 p.m.:

Seattle Times staff member Amanda Snyder was live on Capitol Hill as Women’s March participants moved toward downtown Seattle. Click above to watch the recorded video.

Update, 1:10 p.m.:

One marcher knitted 140 pussyhats with her daughter in Eugene. Read more about her here.

Update, 12:45 p.m.:

In Olympia, an estimated 8,000 people gathered at the Capitol building, according to Kyle Moore, spokesman for the Washington State Patrol.

Thousands of others gathered in cities across the nation. In Washington, D.C., U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, both Democrats, urged women to vote for office. In Palm Beach, Florida, several hundred people carried anti-Trump signs outside Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Update, 12:30 p.m.:

Most of the marchers have left Cal Anderson Park but there are still a few people waiting.

Cal Anderson Park has mostly cleared out but there's still more standing than marching going on, as it's too crowded to march anywhere. #WomensMarchSeattle https://t.co/N5GE4AJZps pic.twitter.com/8yozmN9SQS — David Gutman (@davidlgutman) January 20, 2018

Update, 11:50 a.m.:

The Women’s March is underway and moving slowly toward downtown.

Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women are singing at Pike and Broadway at the start of #WomensMarchSeattle https://t.co/uaiJsYQfYU pic.twitter.com/psve9sMrQa — Bettina Hansen (@bettinahansen) January 20, 2018

Update, 11:20 a.m.:

The marchers have started walking toward downtown Seattle. Transit service is experiencing significant overloads in and around the city, King County Metro said. Route 8 passengers must transfer near Group Health to continue to Queen Anne or Mount Baker.

Meanwhile, a Women’s March in Olympia is underway.

Update, 11:15 a.m.:

Several speakers have brought up the impact the Women’s March movement had on the past year’s elections. Teresa Mosqueda greeted the marchers as “the newest member of the (Seattle) City Council, a win that you made possible.”

“We now have a majority people of color and a super-majority women council, and that is because of our movement,” she said.

Wearing a shirt that says “Fight like a girl,” Mayor Jenny Durkan said the mayor’s office wants to make Seattle more affordable and inclusive, and stand up to racism and sexism. She slammed the Trump administration’s threat to arrest leaders of sanctuary cities, including Seattle.

“I said ‘if you want to arrest me you had better bring a truck for 10,000 people,'” she said, pointing to the crowd. “We’re not going to back down. We’re going to continue standing up for what is right.”

U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Seattle, had planned to speak at the rally but is in Washington, D.C., because of the government shutdown. A staffer read a statement on her behalf, where she said “the future is female, young and multi-colored.”

Update, 10:55 a.m.:

Current and former elected officials are speaking at the rally at Cal Anderson Park.

Former Tulalip Tribes vice chair Deborah Parker recounted marching in Washington D.C. last year but said “it’s good to be home” this year.

“Last year I had the time of my life in D.C. because there was so much love,” she said. “Millions of women and supporters all came together and it was the most peaceful march and one of the most peaceful times to stand united.”

State Rep. Kristine Reeves, D-Federal Way, was met with applause when she mentioned the Gender Pay Equity Act, passed by the House, and the Voting Rights Act, passed by the Senate, earlier this week.

“I’m honored and privileged to serve as a state representative, but more importantly, I’m proud to stand on this stage as a working mom of two small kids who deserve better in this country,” she said.

Update, 10:40 a.m.:

A black backpack was dropped and left near a group of counter-protesters called the Patriot Prayer. Police detained one person.

Small group of right-wing Patriot Prayer counter-protesters exit Ca Anderson Park with heavy police escort as crowd chants "racist, sexist go away." #WomensMarchSeattle https://t.co/N5GE4AJZps pic.twitter.com/RFizfkJhfA — David Gutman (@davidlgutman) January 20, 2018

Update, 10:22 a.m.:

First-time and experienced marchers say the political landscape has motivated them to follow the news more closely and donate to charitable organizations. Many participants have cited the #MeToo movement, which showed the prevalence of sexual assault and misconduct.

Nate Cocanour, 27, said when he saw posts on social media about sexual abuse and harassment from friends and family members, “it’s closer to home.” His girlfriend, Sarah Chisholm, said the day is about being around people with common beliefs.

Sunshine Pegues, "over 60," of Seattle:

"We have to make a stand. Being black in Seattle, I've lived this and I'm definitely not into going back. I did civil rights in the 60s, women's rights in the 70s and it's time to do the anti-Trump rights" https://t.co/N5GE4AJZps pic.twitter.com/ygi9cowF01 — David Gutman (@davidlgutman) January 20, 2018

Update, 9:50 a.m.:

Hundreds of people are at Cal Anderson Park for the start of the Women’s March.

Laurie Schuster (l) and Suzanne Lewis, sisters from West Seattle. Lewis has upped donations to environmental orgs in the last year. Her teenage daughter joined the Sierra Club. Both have been following the news more than they ever did.https://t.co/N5GE4AJZps pic.twitter.com/6FpTlQxY0k — David Gutman (@davidlgutman) January 20, 2018

Update, 9 a.m.:

People are starting to gather at Cal Anderson Park on Seattle’s Capitol Hill for the start of the Women’s March. The official program will start at 10 a.m., but organizers suggested people arrive early to avoid traffic and parking headaches.

The march will be led by members of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women group who work to bring awareness to the epidemic of violence against indigenous women in the United States and Canada. The group began with opening prayers by Duwamish tribal member Blake Shelafoe and Duwamish chairwoman Cecile Hansen, who is a descendant of Chief Seattle.

The #WomensMarchSeattle is beginning soon. It is being led by the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Group. Follow along with the @seattletimes at: https://t.co/FBJ37wzWx5 pic.twitter.com/9j9YABSSiL — Michelle Baruchman (@mlbaruchman) January 20, 2018

Dave Hoyopatubbi, 61, of Seattle, a member of the Choctaw Tribe, is here too honor murdered and missing indigenous women.

"I'm here as a native person honoring native women. It's kind of like no one sticks up for them." pic.twitter.com/zKoAKdNpzA — David Gutman (@davidlgutman) January 20, 2018

Update, 7:30 a.m.:

We will be posting live updates about the Women’s March in Seattle starting around 9 a.m. Seattle Times journalists Jessica Lee, David Gutman, Michelle Baruchman, Bettina Hansen, Courtney Pedroza and Alan Berner will provide updates from the scene.

People attending Saturday’s demonstration should arrive at Cal Anderson Park before 9:30 a.m., organizers said. A rally with music, speeches and performers will start at 10 a.m. Then, members of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women of Seattle will lead the march at 11:30 a.m.

The crowd will head west on Pine Street and north on Fourth Avenue before entering Seattle Center from Harrison Street, according to march organizers.

Organizers anticipate the march to wrap up around 3 p.m.