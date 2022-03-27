Rodney Dangerfield observed, “I went to a fight the other night and a hockey game broke out.”



But in women’s hockey, there’s no fighting. “We’re above that” says Jenna Volcko of the Seattle Women’s Hockey Club, which this past weekend hosted the three-day, 18-team Puck Place Tournament at the Kraken Community Iceplex.

The games are high-energy and swift, with these amateur players likely skating a couple of miles and burning 500 to 1,000 calories. In the NHL it’s estimated players skate up to five miles.

Phantasia Mayner, of the Seattle club, says, “I love to skate — but not figure skate — but the speed of skating.”

The tournament attracted teams from Oregon, Washington and California — and a few players made the trip from Canada. The Puckadillos, from the Bay Area of Northern California, flew and drove for the competition. g

When the Seattle Women’s Hockey Club’s Melissa Erkel was called for hooking, earning a three-minute penalty-box visit, her daughter Marin came to visit. (Hooking is using the stick to impede an opponent’s progress or from getting to the puck.)

When the University of Washington club arrived with not enough players, it had to forfeit its game. However, UW still got to take the ice because the Seattle club loaned it a couple players.

Caitlin Gortze, on loan and now wearing a purple jersey, wound up scoring three goals against a teammate.

When games end, both teams line up to offer “congratulations. Good game,” Volcko said. It’s sportsmanship, “no matter the outcome.”

Go to swhc.org for more information on the club.