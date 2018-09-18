The Spokane County Medical Examiner's Office expects to release the name of the decedent after they identify the body along with the cause and manner of death.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says it has been unsuccessful in identifying a female body that was recovered from the Spokane River.
KREM-TV reports police describe the victim as a white woman with dark hair. She was wearing khaki pants and a black and white striped top with “California” printed along the side.
As of Monday, the victim had not been identified.
Authorities say the body was discovered in the Spokane River Saturday.
