A caller to 911 reported finding the body around 3 p.m. near Sunset Cove Park on the east side of the lake. The woman’s death does not appear to be the result of foul play, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cause and manner of death, as well as the woman’s identity, will be determined by the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office.