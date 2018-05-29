Despite being injured, the woman grabbed onto a rock and hauled herself out of the water onto a ledge above Racehorse Falls.
BELLINGHAM — Authorities say a woman who went over a small waterfall in Whatcom County was able to grab a rock in the middle of the raging creek and was later rescued.
The Bellingham Herald reports the 25-year-old woman slipped while taking photos near Racehorse Falls Saturday evening.
Whatcom County Fire District 14 Chief Jerry Debruin says she was carried over at least one of the smaller upper falls.
He says despite being injured the woman grabbed onto a rock and hauled herself out of the water onto a ledge above a large waterfall.
Debruin says that was probably the last rock she could have grabbed.
He says the rescue was difficult in part because the canyon has a sheer rock walls.
The woman was eventually taken to a hospital.