The woman obtained a temporary sexual-assault protection order against Urquhart in October after she learned the sheriff’s re-election campaign had allegedly offered to pass along her medical information. Urquhart has denied the allegation.

A woman who last year accused King County Sheriff John Urquhart of raping her in 2002, dropped her pursuit of a protection order against the sheriff Monday, saying she needs more time to gather information before reviving her case.

“I withdrew my petition today,” she said in a phone interview. “We were supposed to go to court on the 5th, but we’re just not prepared … I just want to make sure my case is airtight.”

In a statement issued late Monday, Urquhart said his attorney learned last week the woman had planned to drop the matter.

“My attorney was prepared for a full hearing and an airing of the facts under oath surrounding the multiple allegations this person has made against me,” Urquhart’s statement said. “Now that the election is over, a court order is apparently no longer necessary. I continue to deny each and every bizarre allegation this person has made against me.”

The woman, a former deputy who Urquhart once supervised, last year accused Urquhart of raping her after a night of drinking in 2002.

Urquhart has denied that he assaulted or had consensual sex with the woman. In April, the King County Prosecutor’s Office announced Urquhart wouldn’t face charges in connection with the alleged rape after an investigation found the alleged sex appeared to be consensual.

The woman, who has asked not to be named in news accounts, obtained a temporary sexual-assault protection order in late October, after she said she learned a political-advocacy group was claiming Urquhart’s re-election campaign had offered to pass along the woman’s medical information about her mental health to discredit her sexual-assault claims against him.

The group, Equal Rights Washington, later endorsed Urquhart’s challenger, Mitzi Johanknecht, contending Urquhart’s alleged offer had crossed ethical lines.

Both Urquhart and his chief of staff have denied they improperly offered or gave information about the woman.

Last month, a Pierce County judge assigned to the case agreed to postpone a civil- court hearing to decide whether to make the order permanent until Dec. 5.

The woman said Monday she is still trying to gather various records to help her win a permanent protection order against Urquhart. Her lawyer, Seattle attorney Jo-Hanna Read, did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment Monday.

Urquhart, 70, who was soundly defeated in the sheriff’s race this month, also faces potential criminal charges in connection to sexual-assault accusations made by another former deputy. Earlier this month, a Renton police investigator found probable cause that Urquhart allegedly groped former Deputy Brian Barnes after the two met at a Renton restaurant in 2014.

Snohomish County Prosecutor Mark Roe has said he soon will decide whether criminal charges are warranted.

Urquhart denies the allegations and contends Barnes concocted lies for political reasons. He has since sued Barnes for defamation.