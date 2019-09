A woman died Friday night after being struck by an Amtrak train in Kent, according to Puget Sound Fire.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. and was not near a level crossing, said BNSF spokesman Gus Melonas. BNSF police shut down traffic to investigate along with Kent police, but expected to reopen the railway around 10 p.m.

This is the 13th person killed on BNSF tracks so far this year, Melonas said.

No further information was available Friday night.