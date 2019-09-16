Seattle police are investigating after a driver struck a woman Monday evening on Aurora Avenue North near Green Lake, seriously injuring her.

The collision occurred in the 6700 block of Aurora Avenue North around 5 p.m., according to a statement from the police department. The pedestrian, a 20-year-old woman, was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition, said Seattle Fire Department spokesman David Cuerpo.

Officers evaluated the driver for signs of impairment, according to police, who did not provide further details on the investigation Monday night.

Northbound lanes of Aurora Avenue North were blocked for more than an hour as police responded.