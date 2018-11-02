Share story

By
The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a woman suffered life-threatening injuries when she was stabbed at Seattle Center.

The Seattle Police Department said on Twitter at about 5 p.m. Friday that officers responded to the center’s Armory and that they had a man in custody.

Police say a woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Seattle Center is home to the Space Needle, museums, fountains, theaters, other organizations, shops and restaurants.

