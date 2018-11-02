SEATTLE (AP) — Authorities say a woman suffered life-threatening injuries when she was stabbed at Seattle Center.
The Seattle Police Department said on Twitter at about 5 p.m. Friday that officers responded to the center’s Armory and that they had a man in custody.
Police say a woman was taken to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Seattle Center is home to the Space Needle, museums, fountains, theaters, other organizations, shops and restaurants.
Most Read Local Stories
- Washington state lawmaker Matt Shea defends advocacy for 'Holy Army' as Spokane sheriff refers his writings to FBI
- Yakama Nation chairman denied access to U.S. Supreme Court hearing over headdress
- German hiker, stuck on the Pacific Crest Trail, saved by a stranger
- Soft soils spread by settlers sink seven-year-old Sodo street structure
- Google employees in Seattle, Kirkland walk out over treatment of women at workplace VIEW